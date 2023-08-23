Sydney
Pearl

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
Cheung Shui Yip, Michael Jiang and Steve Wu
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The Lotus Group is set to open a luxe Cantonese restaurant in the CBD with views of the Harbour Bridge

Luxe, elegant and a little bit special, pearls are the ocean’s jewel. Pearl is also the name of the elevated Cantonese restaurant that’s set to open in the CBD this September by the Lotus Dining Group (Lotus the Galeries, Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus Double Bay). And just like the ocean's shiny lustrous sphere, it sounds pretty special, too.

Located in the Quay Quarter on Bridge and Young Streets, the 84-seat restaurant and bar will be serving modern takes on the cuisine from China’s Canton province, with influences from Hong Kong, where chef and director of culinary Cheung Shui Yip is from.

Yip, alongside executive chef Steve Wu, have created a menu inspired by the food they grew up eating, with modern Australian touches. Expect all the hits: dim sum, fresh seafood, succulent meat, and tasty rice and noodle plates.

Highlights include scallop tart with dried ginger, salt and lemon served with crisp rice cracker; crab and pork xiao long bao; wok fried pearl meat, snow pea and oyster mushroom; Wagyu tri tip with tangerine peel sauce; and a pork belly roast with crackling and native riberry.

Lotus Dining Group founder and chairman Michael Jiang says: “We have been working to create what we feel is a perfect harmony between Canton traditions and the modern Sydney dining scene.”

The 200-strong wine list will feature new and old world vinos, plus refreshing and fun cocktails. And you can make the most of the views of the Harbour Bridge on the outside sun-drenched balcony.

We’ll keep you posted on the opening date.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Quay Quarter Tower
R1013/50
Bridge St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri noon-2.30pm; Tue Sat 5.30-9pm
