This local secret sources almost all of its ingredients from the Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains and Nepean countryside

Paddock-to-plate takes on a whole new meaning at Penrith’s relaxed waterfront diner, Sinclair’s. Housed above the Log Cabin, a 100-year-old pub on the Nepean River, this underrated gem brings a taste of inner-city dining to Sydney’s west.

Sinclair’s has cracked the code of modern Australian cuisine with its produce-driven menu spotlighting producers, growers and farmers within a 50-kilometre radius of the venue. Every three months, the chefs source an entire steer from Hawkesbury Farm and leave almost no cuts behind, even churning the beef fat into butter to spread on fresh rye sourdough.

Sinclair’s leans on farmers in the Blue Mountains and Nepean countryside for its other juicy cuts, which meet their fiery fate on the in-house grill, sizzling over hot coals and ironbark. Splurge on the impressive 1.5kg tomahawk, and turn it into a spread by adding zucchini flowers stuffed with spring peas and ricotta; milk-fed veal with hen’s yolk, pecorino and crisps; and cow's milk stracciatella with heirloom tomatoes and zero-waste pesto, whizzed up from surplus herbs and greens.

Signature cocktails play by the same rules and embrace that fresh and seasonal hometown flavour. Kick back with a Sinclair’s Margarita featuring blanco tequila, agave, local citrus and activated charcoal; or take the sweet route with an Espresso Crèmetini featuring vodka, coffee liqueur, crème de cacao, caramel, espresso and sugar.

Sinclair’s has some playful desserts up its sleeve to round out the night. Try their modern take on the Wagon Wheel or keep things more traditional with an apple tart tatin.

Whether it’s a sundowner session on the stunning river deck bar or a snug family feast by the indoor fireplace, Sinclair’s is where you can truly experience Penrith's true local charm.

