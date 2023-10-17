Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sinclair’s

  • Restaurants
  • Penrith
  1. An outdoor deck full of people dining
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. A meat rump and food spread
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. An outdoor deck at sunset
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A food spread
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. A red cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

This local secret sources almost all of its ingredients from the Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains and Nepean countryside

Paddock-to-plate takes on a whole new meaning at Penrith’s relaxed waterfront diner, Sinclair’s. Housed above the Log Cabin, a 100-year-old pub on the Nepean River, this underrated gem brings a taste of inner-city dining to Sydney’s west. 

Sinclair’s has cracked the code of modern Australian cuisine with its produce-driven menu spotlighting producers, growers and farmers within a 50-kilometre radius of the venue. Every three months, the chefs source an entire steer from Hawkesbury Farm and leave almost no cuts behind, even churning the beef fat into butter to spread on fresh rye sourdough. 

Sinclair’s leans on farmers in the Blue Mountains and Nepean countryside for its other juicy cuts, which meet their fiery fate on the in-house grill, sizzling over hot coals and ironbark. Splurge on the impressive 1.5kg tomahawk, and turn it into a spread by adding zucchini flowers stuffed with spring peas and ricotta; milk-fed veal with hen’s yolk, pecorino and crisps; and cow's milk stracciatella with heirloom tomatoes and zero-waste pesto, whizzed up from surplus herbs and greens. 

Signature cocktails play by the same rules and embrace that fresh and seasonal hometown flavour. Kick back with a Sinclair’s Margarita featuring blanco tequila, agave, local citrus and activated charcoal; or take the sweet route with an Espresso Crèmetini featuring vodka, coffee liqueur, crème de cacao, caramel, espresso and sugar. 

Sinclair’s has some playful desserts up its sleeve to round out the night. Try their modern take on the Wagon Wheel or keep things more traditional with an apple tart tatin. 

Whether it’s a sundowner session on the stunning river deck bar or a snug family feast by the indoor fireplace, Sinclair’s is where you can truly experience Penrith's true local charm.

RECOMMENDED:

Take your meal to the next level at the best waterfront restaurants in Sydney

Continue feasting in the area with our guide to the top Blue Mountains restaurants and cafés

Here's what else to do in Sydney's adventure capital, aka Penrith

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Level 1/20 Memorial Ave
Penrith
Sydney
2750
Contact:
View Website
(02) 4711 3324
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5.30-10.30pm, Fri-Sun noon-3pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.