If you're after OTT dining, Castlecrag's S'more had better be on your hitlist

Two former Merivale chefs have opened a high-end yet approachable diner in Castlecrag, serving up raw scallop crudo, lobster pasta, and Siberian caviar with all the trimmings. "Big" Sam Young (Mr Wong, Totti’s and Lotus 2.0) and partner Grace Chen (Est, Queen Chow and Poly) are the pair behind venue, where the emphasis is on luxury.

Think oysters, truffles, wagyu beef, live lobsters and salted duck egg yolks, all complete with sexy low lighting and linen napkins, in one of the most unexpected locations. The Castlecrag strip mall is well and truly in the 'burbs and a welcome addition to the north shore neighbourhood.

The small menu changes frequently to take advantage of fresh produce, and a little birdy tells us we can look forward to fresh sea urchin and in-season coral trout, steamed with tomato dashi and spinach.

S'more is borne of a pandemic scheme whipped up by Chen and Young, when restaurant closures had the two pivot two at-home catering with eye-wateringly expensive produce, and the ethos has transferred to the bricks and mortar version. Alongside $14 wines by the glass you will find Bordeauxs for well over two grand, and the wagyu steaks come from Coal Queen Gina Rinehart's own herd. If you're after OTT dining, S'more had better be on your hit list.

