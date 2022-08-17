Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

S'more

  • Restaurants
  • Castlecrag
  1. Caviar and potato gems
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Big Sam Young at the pass
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Truffle grated on chips
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

If you're after OTT dining, Castlecrag's S'more had better be on your hitlist

Two former Merivale chefs have opened a high-end yet approachable diner in Castlecrag, serving up raw scallop crudo, lobster pasta, and Siberian caviar with all the trimmings. "Big" Sam Young (Mr Wong, Totti’s and Lotus 2.0) and partner Grace Chen (Est, Queen Chow and Poly) are the pair behind venue, where the emphasis is on luxury.

Think oysters, truffles, wagyu beef, live lobsters and salted duck egg yolks, all complete with sexy low lighting and linen napkins, in one of the most unexpected locations. The Castlecrag strip mall is well and truly in the 'burbs and a welcome addition to the north shore neighbourhood.

The small menu changes frequently to take advantage of fresh produce, and a little birdy tells us we can look forward to fresh sea urchin and in-season coral trout, steamed with tomato dashi and spinach.

S'more is borne of a pandemic scheme whipped up by Chen and Young, when restaurant closures had the two pivot two at-home catering with eye-wateringly expensive produce, and the ethos has transferred to the bricks and mortar version. Alongside $14 wines by the glass you will find Bordeauxs for well over two grand, and the wagyu steaks come from Coal Queen Gina Rinehart's own herd. If you're after OTT dining, S'more had better be on your hit list.

Want more of the high life? Check out Sydney's most extreme burgers here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
79 Edinburgh Road
Castlecrag
Sydney
2068
Contact:
www.smoresydney.com.au
0482 075 072
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri, 5-10pm; Sat, noon-10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.