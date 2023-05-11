Time Out says

Soot is not your average Korean barbecue or steakhouse. It sets a new standard for Korean fine dining in Sydney, with cuts you won’t find at any backstreet K-BBQ. Wagyu is the star of the show at Soot, and nothing on the menu is below MBS 7+ (that’s a pretty huge deal in terms of Wagyu beef grading and marble scoring).

Taking up residency in the old Marble site, Soot is the latest addition to Kolture hospitality group’s impressive portfolio, which includes Tokki, Kinhboy, Honey and Sydney’s first chef’s table experience, Kobo.

“I know Korean barbecue like the back of my hand and learnt from the masters. I want to take the experience up a notch for Sydneysiders. Soot will be more refined and not as fast-paced as your usual K-BBQ,” says David Bae (aka, the godfather of Korean cuisine in Sydney).

“We want to take the time to educate and guide our guests on how to have the ultimate experience, showing them aspects of our cultural heritage, and Korean barbecue and drinking etiquette.”

The other special thing about this Korean barbecue is that each table is fitted with a smokeless and odourless DIY charcoal grill for you to cook your meats and sides. In fact, the name 'Soot' pays homage to the traditional Korean wood charcoal used in the grills, which burns purely and cleanly. The smoke is extracted beneath the table – as opposed to there being an exhaust hood above your table.

As mentioned, beef is the star, and the heroes from the Australian Angus beef selection include Soot’s short rib ‘galbi’, using Bae’s 50-year-old family recipe, and rib-eye steak on the bone that you can order by the gram.

That said, vegetarians are well looked after, too, with Korean fried cauliflower, soybean tofu soup, steamed egg jjim and assorted seasonal vegetables that can be grilled, including king oyster mushrooms and sous vide Dutch carrots.

Complete your experience with noodles, soups and banchan (sides), and create different flavour combos with Soot's housemade seasonal pickles and ferments, like basil kimchi and pickled jalapeños.

What’s K-BBQ without a glass of Soju in hand? Soot houses an exceptional list of soju as well as local and imported wines and quirky Korean-inspired cocktails. There's the lavish Hennes-Tea with iced jasmine leaves, minted honey, Hennessy VS and lemon; the cheeky Soju Wanna Drink Martini with lychee, elderflower, pandan leaf infused vodka, soju and prosecco; or the more relaxed For Yuzu’s Sake with yuzu, raspberry, Gekkeikan Sake, sakura, aquafaba and cranberry.

So, if you're ready for an upgrade, you can bid farewell to your university Korean barbecue days and warmly welcome Barangaroo's very first Korean barbecue experience.