Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Soul Bowl

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
  1. Two smoothie bowls with fresh fruit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Two smoothie bowls with fresh fruit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Five acai bowls with fresh fruit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Two smoothie bowls with fresh fruit
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

These are perhaps Sydney’s most Instagrammable smoothie bowls with your daily dose of health and colour

Açai bowls are the unofficial anthem of summer in Sydney and they’re served with soul and style by these smoothie bowl specialists in Parramatta. It’s all about choice on Soul Bowl’s colourful menu with nostalgic flavours for all tastes and dietaries. 

Fuel up on nature’s bounty with their 100 per cent raw, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free açai, smoothies or nice creams. Soul Bowl’s menu hasn’t changed since day one and they still serve their original açai bowl, alongside innovative specials like the black majik with activated charcoal; blue magic with blue spirulina and organic coconut flesh; and espresso with banana, dates and a shot of coffee. 

These smoothie bowl sorcerers have also created healthy riffs on classic desserts and cocktails, like the apple crumble bowl with dates, cinnamon and walnuts; cherry ripe with coconut yogurt and vegan chocolate sauce; and Pina Colada with mango, pineapple and passionfruit. Go all in with extra toppings including Biscoff, Oreos, granola and raw caramel slice, or order your bowl in smoothie form for a quick grab-and-go snack. 

Soul Bowl also delivers on the savoury front with salmon and tofu poke bowls, which are equally as nourishing. Rally your superfood squad and head out west for a taste.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
4/2 Horwood Pl
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 8am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.