These are perhaps Sydney’s most Instagrammable smoothie bowls with your daily dose of health and colour

Açai bowls are the unofficial anthem of summer in Sydney and they’re served with soul and style by these smoothie bowl specialists in Parramatta. It’s all about choice on Soul Bowl’s colourful menu with nostalgic flavours for all tastes and dietaries.

Fuel up on nature’s bounty with their 100 per cent raw, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free açai, smoothies or nice creams. Soul Bowl’s menu hasn’t changed since day one and they still serve their original açai bowl, alongside innovative specials like the black majik with activated charcoal; blue magic with blue spirulina and organic coconut flesh; and espresso with banana, dates and a shot of coffee.

These smoothie bowl sorcerers have also created healthy riffs on classic desserts and cocktails, like the apple crumble bowl with dates, cinnamon and walnuts; cherry ripe with coconut yogurt and vegan chocolate sauce; and Pina Colada with mango, pineapple and passionfruit. Go all in with extra toppings including Biscoff, Oreos, granola and raw caramel slice, or order your bowl in smoothie form for a quick grab-and-go snack.

Soul Bowl also delivers on the savoury front with salmon and tofu poke bowls, which are equally as nourishing. Rally your superfood squad and head out west for a taste.