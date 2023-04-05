Time Out says

Lap up Mediterranean vibes at this new restaurant by former Nomad chef

Restaurant and bar St Siandra bring year-round summer vibes to Mosman; so much so that the Mediterranean-inspired venue is situated on a white-sand private beach (yes, really), overlooking the turquoise waters of the Spit. Spend the afternoon watching yachts glide by with spritzes on tap, and eating seafood prepared by head chef Sam McCallum (formerly of two-hatted Nomad). How's that for la bella vita?

The St Siandra menu is a celebration of Australian seafood – think seven-spice Moreton Bay bugs; Pacific oysters with ajo blanco (white gazpacho); Clarence River baby octopus skewers; and Jack's Creek Angus Wagyu striploin with butter-poached lobster tail.

The wine list features summer soirée-style wines – like soave, a chilled chianti and Provence rosé – and cocktails are curated by Kurtis Bosley (Moët Hennesy’s spirit specialist).

And the interiors, by renowned designer Sally Taylor (who decked out Queen Chow Manly and Felix), transports diners to the Amalfi Coast. The ground floor dining room and bar are wrapped in sunny yellow walls and decked out with terracotta tiles, golden veined white marble and Italian iron furniture. Upstairs there's a deck, and the light-filled Bluebird Room.

St Siandra has access to two private moorings for arrivals via private boat or water taxi. How darling.

This new offering is the first standalone venue by chefs-turned-restaurateurs Mitchell Davis and Gavin Gray of Great Eats, the catering consultancy behind many Sydney eateries, including Bondi Icebergs Club.

“This is definitely the highlight of our combined 40-plus years’ experience running kitchens and hospitality businesses across the country,” said Gray. “We’re incredibly excited to create this new venue in one of the most beautiful spots in Sydney with one of the country’s finest young chefs, Sam McCallum, helming the kitchen,” said Gavin.

St Siandra will be open for breakfast on weekends, lunch Wednesday to Sunday, and dinner Thursday to Sunday. For updates, visit www.stsiandra.com.au.

