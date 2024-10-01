If the floor to ceiling views of Cronulla’s Elouera Beach weren’t blue enough for you, Summer Salt went and reinvented their chic dining room to be fifty shades of the colour. Let us tell you, it is cool as.

It doesn’t get more waterfront than Summer Salt, where the only thing separating you from the waves are a couple of metres of sand and some windows. No matter where you’re sitting in the European beach bar-esque restaurant, you’ll have sweeping views of the shore.

As for the menu, it keeps on theme with a Mediterranean Italian influence. Keep it fresh with light entrees like paper thin slices of tuna carpaccio and chunks of octopus marinated in olive oil, chilli and lemon. For main, curly mafaldine pasta and lobster come served on a giant platter, while the line caught baby snapper is served whole.

Don’t skip out on dessert, because there’s a limoncello tiramisu with your name on it.

On the topic of booze, this waterside setting begs for a crisp drink on a sunny day. An Aperol Spritz features in the aperitif lineup, while the wine list has a healthy dose of Australian and Italian features, plus a decent Champagne offering. If any of the house specialty cocktails (like the Sunset Spritz with prosecco, strawberry, vermouth and lemon) don’t tickle your fancy, you can always order a classic.

Strap in for a long lunch because Summer Salt is the poster child for sunny dining experiences.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more Sydney news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

Feeling fishy? Here are the best seafood restaurants in Sydney.

Kick back with the best restaurants for long lunch in Sydney.