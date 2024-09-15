Nick and Kirk know how to run a banging restaurant – they’ve run crowd-favourite Ezra (Ashkenazi, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours) in Potts Point for years. Now they’ve opened Teddy, a “modern Aussie bistro” in the former Raja site next door. Nick tells us that they’re having a bit of fun with Teddy, serving up nostalgic menu items with a mod twist. Starters include a prawn cocktail, a French onion dip with chopped radish, and pork and crayfish sausage rolls with “fancy tom sauce”. Think: sophisticated takes on the types of things granny used to whip up for a cocktail party.

The menu is packed with starters, so you could just come in for some drinks and snacks. Or you could start with some treats, then share the baked cacio and pepe dish and a minute steak, and finish on a sweet note with the Teddy’s Chocolate Orange – a delicious play on the Terry’s Chocolate Orange. As you leave, you’ll get a cute Teddy after-dinner mint. Nice, nostalgic touch.

The drinks list heroes Aussie drops, as well as some fun cocktails, such as the Sessionable Spritz (a mix of gin, Davidson plum, verjus and pomegranate that’s a perfect long-lunch accompaniment) and the SPC Mojito (rum, caramelised pineapple, lime and mint).

The food and drinks are delicious and fun, but it’s almost worth a visit just for a sit in the chic dining areas – there are a couple of indoor areas decorated with eclectic light shades, floor tiles and art. And then there’s the tropi-cool courtyard, which is heated in the cooler months and will be pure bliss on a balmy summer’s night.

One of our favourite things about Teddy is their specials – they have a good-value deal for every day of the week to help people get out and about in these spenny times. Examples: on Mondays it’s $0 BYO, on Wednesdays you can get a pasta and glass of wine for $29, and Sunday is all-day happy hour.

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Teddy.

