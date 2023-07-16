Time Out says

Potts Point has gained a chic new Indian restaurant with an ex-Firedoor chef heading up the kitchen

Salt, spice and everything nice has come to Potts Point, as Raja – a new Indian restaurant and ode to the colourful, bustling Mumbai – is now open. Located on Kellett Street, Raja is by Nick and Kirk Mathews-Bowden, who are the folks behind Middle Eastern eatery, Ezra, found next door.

Expect traditional Indian cuisine with a modern spin, with talented chef Ahana Dutt (ex Firedoor and Taj Lands End/the Westin in Mumbai) overseeing the kitchen. Dutt will be drawing on her heritage in her opening menu, and aiming to showcase India’s diverse and incredibly delicious food scene.

Highlights include flavour-packed snacks, like the ‘khatta meetha oysters’ with chilli, coriander, lime water and plum spiced sweet chutney; kochuri (a sweet and savoury fried snack) with native citrus achaar (an Indian pickle) and stracciatella; and albacore with lemon jam and gunpowder (a South Indian condiment). Plus, masala clams; crab with butter, garlic and pepper; and spatchcock makhni (a sauce made from tomatoes, cashews and cream).

Mathews-Bowden both said, “Raja is our ode to the amazing city of Bombay, bringing Sydney a taste of its food scene, vibrancy, curated chaos, stories, myths and traditions.”

PS40’s Michael Chiem curated the cocktail list, incorporating Indian flavours into the classics, while New York-based hospitality designer Rosie Rainbow was in charge of the interiors, bringing hand-painted murals, tiled archways and statement lighting that creates a warm, vibrant and chic space.

And in case you were wondering, 'Raja' means monarch in India – we reckon you'll be feeling like a boss while dining here.

