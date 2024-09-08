Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the only one keen on espresso of late, with The Grounds Coffee Factory, a mammoth coffee roastery and café dedicated to the perfect cup of joe, now open in South Eveleigh. A project six years in the making (thanks, Covid), The Ground Coffee Factory is the sibling to the world’s most Instagrammable eatery, The Grounds of Alexandria, as well as The Grounds of the City, and is set to take Sydney’s already-strong coffee game to a new, toasty high.

A former railway workers’ cafeteria, the historic space marries industrial elements with old-world charm and a side of Willy Wonka-esque touches, including a transport system which sees coffee beans travel from one end of the site to the other. Diners can watch head roaster Nick Ferguson in action while enjoying a top-notch brew and feed.

The Grounds' founder and director Ramzey Choker says he is passionate about creating memorable, coffee-laced moments for their guests.

“Our goal is to make the art and science of coffee clear and approachable. Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast or simply seeking a great spot for a casual meal, there’s something here for you. Our baristas are excited to share their knowledge, and we offer tours and workshops to make your visit memorable.”

And while coffee is the hero here, the menu at the all-day eatery is no afterthought, with former Otto Ristorante and Cafe Sydney chef James Kidman heading up the kitchen. Highlights on the breakfast menu, which runs until 11.30am, include eggs soldiers with smoked salmon and dill; sausage and egg muffin with cheese and a hash brown; and traditional hotcakes with maple syrup and the choice to add crisp bacon. There’s also a pastry trolley and a retro-leaning banana split for the sweet tooths among us. A fresh fish sambo, vodka pasta and veal parmy make up some of the lunch hits.

There’s a latte to love here, with The Grounds Coffee Factory also offering roaster tours, coffee cuppings and handy workshops – including advanced home barista classes. Plus, dogs are welcome in the outside area.

The Grounds, which began in 2012 over a love of coffee, has become one of Sydney’s most recognisable brands, providing beans wholesale to more than 90 local businesses. This new space will allow The Grounds to grow, while returning to its coffee-loving roots.

So if you’re passionate about coffee – and let’s face it, most Sydneysiders are – then The Grounds Coffee Factory is one to add to your hit list. Us? We’ll have one oat cap, please.

