It’s official: Sydney is home to the world’s most Instagrammable restaurant

New Instagram research reveals the most-loved and viral restaurants across the globe – with one Sydney spot taking home the cake

We know Sydney is really, really good looking, so much so at the mere sight of Bondi’s famous turquoise pool we all whip out our phones faster than the speed of light. Earlier this year, we reported that Sydney was ranked as the 10th most Instagrammable place in the world. Now, we’re bringing you one better: Sydney is officially home to the world’s most Instagrammable restaurant. And it may not be the spot you automatically think of (hello, Icebergs).

The Grounds of Alexandria, one of Sydney’s most well-known all-day eateries – known for its sprawling alfresco area, magical gardens and, unfortunately, queues – is the world’s most Instagrammable restaurant, according to a new analysis by online gambling company Betway (OK yes, random, we agree). The analysis reviewed the number of Instagram hashtags from the world’s 100 most popular restaurants, plus the 100 most popular in the US. And The Grounds came out on top – people have posted more than 120k Instagram posts from this Alexandria stalwart, which is twice the number of hashtags for Nobu Malibu.

Photograph: Destination NSW

In second place is Sketch in London, an 18th-century townhouse that transforms into a cocktail lounge every evening. And Catch in Los Angeles, home to one one of West Hollywood’s coolest rooftops, is the third most Instagrammable restaurant.

Wondering about the other most photogenic spots? These are the ten most Instagrammable restaurants in the world:

The Grounds of Alexandria , Sydney Sketch, London Catch, Los Angeles Pink Mamma, Paris The Salt Lick BBQ, Driftwood Man Wah, Hong Kong Thip Samai, Bangkok Le Coucou, New York City La Favela, Bali Dalloway Terrace, London

We suppose the key takeaway is: it’s time to head back to The Grounds and see what the fuss is about. Just make sure your phone is charged.

