Ricos Tacos at the Norfolk

  • Restaurants
  • Redfern
Toby Wilson and Jon Adgemis
Photograph: Scott Ehler
Time Out says

The historic Redfern pub will soon be home to cult taqueria Ricos Tacos

Holy guacamole: Ricos Tacos, the legit and incredibly good taco joint by chef Toby Wilson, has finally found its forever home at Redfern’s historic pub, the Norfolk.

In July we heard that the cult Chippendale eatery was closing its doors – temporarily – until the team found the ideal location. Now, news has just dropped that the banging taqueria will be taking over both levels at the Norfolk (that’s next door to Spanish wine bar La Salut) and is set to open its doors in early September. Hello, tacos.

Public Hospitality Group has recently acquired Ricos Tacos to make this epic move happen. Expect to find everything you loved about the OG Ricos – from rotating tacos of the week to tacos al pastor, and the twice fried hash brown with chipotle salt and salsa roja – plus some exciting new additions.

The vibe at Ricos Tacos at the Norfolk will be reminiscent of a Mexican sports bar, with a beer garden downstairs and Club Ricos upstairs.

Wilson says: “Ricos Tacos was always destined for big crowds at a carne asada, a huge al pastor, with cerveza and tequila flowing.

I’ve spent a lot of time at the Norfolk being a Sydney local and it’s the perfect place for the version of Ricos Tacos I’ve been envisioning since I started in the food truck.”

We say, come for tacos and tinnies in the beer garden, and stay for late night hang outs with your friends in the Club.

*****

Read on for our original write up of the Norfolk from 2016 by Emily Lloyd-Tait

The Norfolk is a party pub. There’s no denying it's a bit on the hipster side but for every kid in an ugly knitted jumper, floppy hair and round glasses there are a bunch of locals in the front bar watching league and a fair whack of people who are just there for a cold beer and a basket of wings. The Norfolk is good at walking the fine line between scheduled activities and unstructured revelry. On a Monday you can have some good clean fun with $10 nachos plates. Or at the other end of the working week you can get loose on a Friday evening with $5 tequila shots and $10 Margaritas. In between they have cheap-taco Tuesdays, ten-dollar steak Wednesdays and barbecued ribs on Thursdays. When it comes to getting punters through the doors for a mid-week bevvy nothing motivates people like cheap pub food. You have to get here early if you want to nab one of the prized outdoor tables – the comfy black-and-white striped centre benches, once secured, are rarely surrendered for the evening. If sipping a simple Bloody Mary out of a recycled tomato tin while watching the Cleveland Street rainbow is more your style you’ll have better luck getting a table by the big, street-side windows. The pub is split into two distinct areas. The dolled-up left side is the territory of Inner Sydney’s bright young things, while the right side is more your traditional sports bar, but still deliciously pokie-free. And now you can head upstairs for a cracking good time at their in-house seafood shack, House of Crabs.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
305 Cleveland St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2016
Contact:
View Website
02 9072 7912
