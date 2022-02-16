The Wild Rover is set for a major transformation by the team behind Bistecca and the Gidley

Toasting goodbye to its wilder days of foot-stomping shenanigans, whisky-centric speakeasy the Wild Rover is closing. But worry not, it's due to undergo a massive refurbishment before returning with an entirely new identity. The Surry Hills bar will be unveiled as a sophisticated new dining and drinking destination, the Rover, in March 2022 thanks to the influence of its parent company, the Liquid & Larder group, who brought us the steak-slinging likes of Bistecca and the Gidley.

Bringing the bustling charm of old and the sophistication of a dapper New York cocktail bar, the Rover will retain its former good-time Irish heritage with an added lick of polish and a chic wine bar feel, a perfect option for a bite and drink before heading to the city. You can also make a night of it and take full advantage of the expanded dining offering, courtesy of talented executive chef Pip Pratt.

Pratt has created a swish new English-inspired menu boasting a buttery prawn roll and house-made lamb sausage rolls, as well as the new focal point; the oyster station. The bivalves will be in full splendour on the rotating menu of Clair de Lune oysters from Bateman Bay, as well as creole-spiced, fried Pacific oysters from Coffin Bay. The real star of the show will be Pratt’s take on an English classic - a fancy fish finger sandwich, inspired by the Indian influences and spices of his childhood growing up in the United Kingdom.



Co-owner and operator of the Wild Rover, James Bradey says: “Surry Hills has changed a lot since opening ten years ago with plenty of quality offerings opening their doors. We wanted the bar to evolve with it, stepping up to become somewhere guests can enjoy both food and drink with equal merit whilst retaining its iconic friendly character and all-are-welcome charm."



Retaining its classic whiskey influence, the Rover will also be shifting focus to a 50-strong punchy and dynamic wine list, highlighting some of the best organic and bio-dynamic wines curated by award-winning sommelier Kyle Poole (Orana Restaurant, Rockpool Bar & Grill and Woodcut). The seasonal cocktail menu will also be getting a revamp, expertly crafted by 2019 Australian Bartender of the Year Alex Gondzioulis to incorporate fresh and elevated twists on much-loved classics as well as whiskey highballs using sodas and ferments made in-house.

