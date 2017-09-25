Mastercard presents People's Choice: Best Bakery

The city’s appetite for pastry, bagels and sandwiches is back in force. Hell, even focaccia is making a comeback. At Bake Bar in Randwick they’re baking up a golden focaccia loaf with a blistered, crunchy shell and sprinkling it with charred, sweet ribbons of onion, rosemary, garlic, mustard seeds and salt. The inside is springy and soft and all that is needed to complete this welcome throwback to the ’90s is some grilled eggplant, bocconcini and a jar of pesto. All three Bake Bars (Randwick, Alexandria, Double Bay) prioritise organic ingredients in their baking, especially their spelt, flour, eggs and butter, at the behest of director and baker Gili Gold. They are working bakeries first and foremost, so fresh loaves, pies, sausage rolls and sweet pastries fill the cabinets. In a boon for snack lovers who don’t have a sweet tooth, you can also grab a two-dollar pocket treat like a triple-cheese triangle or a potato and mushroom puff pastry roll. It may be slinging your daily bread, but Bake Bar is also a popular spot to linger over your coffee made with Gusto beans. The Bake Bar is where you go for simple pleasures. They’re not pushing the envelope with their sandwich fillings (tuna, halloumi, roast veg, beef or chicken), their pie flavours (chicken and mushroom or chunky beef) or their sweets, but you don’t need bells and whistles on a soft, fudgy brownie studded with walnuts. You guys voted this the Best Bakery in Sydney for 2017, and it’s not hard to see why. You go to a bakery for the classics, and they’re playing all the hits at Bake Bar.