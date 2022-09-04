Sydney




take away counter of gumshara ramen
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Cheap Eat

These are the nominees for Best Cheap Eat in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
All hail the cheap eat. The stuff of life, the stuff of deliciousness, the saviour of students and those of us who splurged too far from payday.

Given the current state of play – geo-political turmoil, severe weather events, supply chain issues, rents, staff, hell, even the price of lettuce is out to get us – it’s a near miracle that we can eat well for the princely sum of the money found down the back of the average couch.

So what makes a cheap eat worthy of a nomination? There’s no real prescription here. We don’t require an entrée- main double-header or anything as strict as that, although the phrase “would you like to upsize your fries?” is cause for immediate disqualification. All we’re looking for is a place where you can eat quality food for $30 or under.

When it comes to excellent eats, 'cheap' needn't be a dirty word. As the late Anthony Bourdain proved on his travels, often the best, most exciting food is delivered without bells and whistles, marketing budgets or “concepts”. A place you might walk past without a second glance, somewhere you might not even be able to find without local knowledge, a GPS and a whistle, could be the home of astoundingly good food, with a bit of local history thrown in to boot.

So here’s your Sydney value map. Visit the winner, certainly, but make sure to visit them all. Consider it your duty – to yourself, to your city, and to your wallet.

Want more? Click here to view all the nominees in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022.

And the nominees are...

Bar Reggio

Bar Reggio

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Darlinghurst

We've heard rumours that people visit Bar Reggio after dark but in our hearts, this is a strictly lunch only affair. There's a lot to love about this classic red sauce joint, not least is that if you split the bill you can get out without hitting the $20 mark, an absolute steal in Sydney. With a whopping 107 items on the menu, it's understandable that you may feel overwhelmed or even a little wary. But dainty barbequed quail is a great main to share after a dip in the fruits of the sea, courtesy of a whole grilled lemon sole. If you're going with a group, chuck a couple of pizzas down and send someone on a beer run (Bar Reggio is strictly BYO), you're in for the long haul now.

Read more
Cairo Takeaway
Photograph: Jack Ailwood

Cairo Takeaway

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

In spite of the name, you can eat in at Cairo Takeaway, and it’s a good time. They put a lot of care into assembling their mixed plates and given their popularity, there might be a bit of a wait on your food. A few minutes pause isn’t much of a cross to bear when Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot is blaring and you’ve got frosty tins of Young Henrys lager, hoppy Wayward’s pale ale or a sweet and astringent hibiscus cordial (imagine a sort of herbal pomegranate flavour) in front of you.

 

Read more
Gumshara
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Gumshara

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  • price 1 of 4

Chef Dan Hong calls this ramen 'The Chronic' and after the first spoonful, you'll know what he means. You'll find the stall at the far end of the Eating World. There's no phone number, no menu except what's on the board. It takes seven days to make the pork stock for the tonkotsu ramen and three ingredients: water, miso and 120kg of pork bones. This incredibly collagen-enriched noodle soup is so thick, rich and porky that one between two is enough, although you'll get no judgment from us if you make an attempt to polish the whole, rich, piping hot bowl off on your own. You can even pimp your ramen courtesy of the free flavour station. 

Read more
Hong Ha Bakery
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey

Hong Ha Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Mascot
  • price 1 of 4

Operating for over 30 years on the retail stretch of Botany Road, the non-descript shopfront has been serving up the same fresh rolls since day dot. You'll almost always spot a queue that snakes out the door, but it moves quickly thanks to multiple servers manning the counter. Hong Ha’s traditional pork roll is about doing the simple things right – the bread is the hero of the roll, still warm in the hand, straight from the ovens out back, with a golden crunchy crust and a soft, airy interior. Three types of pork (Vietnamese devon, cured and barbecued pork) with a hearty slathering of pâté, mayo and a fistful of crunchy salad make this quite the stomach-pleasing two-hander. And the special chilli sauce hits with a sweet tinge before bringing the fire – each element combining perfectly to keep the devoted customer coming back for more.

Read more
Indian Home Diner
Photograph: Creative Commons

Indian Home Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 1 of 4

The orange neon signage and lacklustre shopfront may not look like anything special, but anyone who’s tried an Indian kebab from here knows that this Oxford Street late-night institution is a very special place. Pick your naan (go on, live a little and get the cheese naan), then with metal tongs they’ll smash together pieces of grilled chicken tikka with either aloo chop (fried potato) or an onion bhaji. Finally, pick your curry sauce (butter chicken, vindaloo, Rogan Josh or korma) and watch them fold it up into one of the tastiest wraps you’ve ever had. And you don't have to be out till the wee hours to indulge in this cheap treat – home delivery has become de rigueur in these post-pandemic times.

Read more
La Botte
Photograph: Supplied

La Botte

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Willoughby

No frills is the name of the game at La Botte, an old-school Italian joint in the heart of Willoughby's dining district. And while we appreciate that "district" may be generous, it really is worth the trip if you're after truly comforting and delicious eating. It's charming when an enthusiastic chef and owner wanders the restaurant floor to chat with long-time customers, with big hand gestures, personal recommendations, and unexpected connections to wine importers. In a world of ultra-hip, ultra-expensive restaurants where reservations are hard to come by, the slower pace and all-are-welcome atmosphere is refreshing and nostalgic all at once. What a vibe.

Read more
Malibu

Malibu

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

At Malibu, which you’ll find down a Surry Hills alley, there’s just one man, Marc Aebi, taking orders, chopping fillings and waving you off with a smile and a ginormous, foil-wrapped sandwich. Pick from an array of tins holding crunchy butter lettuce, sweet beetroot, pickles, and crisp cucumbers. A green, herby mayo forms the base of your ‘wich. Beware: structural integrity could be compromised if you play too fast and loose with additions. What Marc Aebi can’t stick between two pieces of bread probably isn’t worth knowing and he works the matchbox-sized shop like nobody’s business, making everything fresh every morning. 

Read more
Sydney Cebu Lechon
Photograph: Helen Yee

Sydney Cebu Lechon

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

At the centre of every Filipino celebration is lechon, a spit-roasted whole suckling pig that’s equal parts crackling and tender flesh. The Cebu Island version is said to be the best, stuffed with aromatics like star anise, garlic, lemongrass and shallots, before slowly being roasted over charcoal for three hours. Whole suckling pigs are awesome but how often do you have twenty mates over for dinner? That’s why Sydney Cebu Lechon’s recently opened Newtown restaurant has been such a hit. Originally starting as a catering business in 1991, this family-run business is now serving up lechon by the plate. And local punters (and homesick Filos) can’t get enough of it.

Read more
Enter your votes now

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards
Image: Time Out

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

In addition to our critics' awards, we are also awarding four People's Choice Awards – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Café and Favourite Pub – and the winner will be voted on by you, the readers. It's your chance to give back to the places you love around town. But there's another reason you should vote, and that's to win a fantastic prize! One lucky voter will receive $2000 worth of meals and drinks at everyone one of our winning venues. Click here to reply.

Read more
      

      

      

      

      

