Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Cheap Eat

We've heard rumours that people visit Bar Reggio after dark but in our hearts, this is a strictly lunch only affair. There's a lot to love about this classic red sauce joint, not least is that if you split the bill you can get out without hitting the $20 mark, an absolute steal in Sydney. With a whopping 107 items on the menu, it's understandable that you may feel overwhelmed or even a little wary. But dainty barbequed quail is a great main to share after a dip in the fruits of the sea, courtesy of a whole grilled lemon sole. If you're going with a group, chuck a couple of pizzas down and send someone on a beer run (Bar Reggio is strictly BYO), you're in for the long haul now.
All hail the cheap eat. The stuff of life, the stuff of deliciousness, the saviour of students and those of us who splurged too far from payday.
Given the current state of play – geo-political turmoil, severe weather events, supply chain issues, rents, staff, hell, even the price of lettuce is out to get us – it’s a near miracle that we can eat well for the princely sum of the money found down the back of the average couch.
So what makes a cheap eat worthy of a nomination? There’s no real prescription here. We don’t require an entrée- main double-header or anything as strict as that, although the phrase “would you like to upsize your fries?” is cause for immediate disqualification. All we’re looking for is a place where you can eat quality food for $30 or under.
When it comes to excellent eats, 'cheap' needn't be a dirty word. As the late Anthony Bourdain proved on his travels, often the best, most exciting food is delivered without bells and whistles, marketing budgets or “concepts”. A place you might walk past without a second glance, somewhere you might not even be able to find without local knowledge, a GPS and a whistle, could be the home of astoundingly good food, with a bit of local history thrown in to boot.
So here’s your Sydney value map. Visit the winner, certainly, but make sure to visit them all. Consider it your duty – to yourself, to your city, and to your wallet.