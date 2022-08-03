Time Out says

Nothing says luxury quite like a truffle; the rare and elusive fungus that sends folks into a tizzy during the chilly months of winter. This truffle season, one of Sydney's most luxurious restaurant groups, the Bentley Group, is hosting a series of degustations dedicated entirely to the rare (and pricey) little morsels.

Kicking off on July 6 at Bentley, you can score eight lavish courses that all feature truffles. Storm clam custard with finely grated truffles; bay lobster with jerusalem artichoke and truffle cream; and wagyu rump cap adorned with white truffle are just some of the dishes you'll enjoy as you drink Champagne and think about your property portfolio.

Wednesday, July 20 comes a menu so lush that you won't even miss the meat. That's right, Yellow, Sydney's favourite meat-free fine diner is slinging truffle glazed grilled leeks; roasted oyster mushrooms in truffle broth; cauliflower and truffle pesto; and a dessert of mille fuille with salted caramel and truffle ice cream. Nice.

Cirrus is where the truffle meets the sea on July 27, with a shared style menu of all the fruits of the ocean. Scallop and truffle dumplings with a sweet onion milk; rice crisps with ebi prawns, sea urchin and truffle; Murray cod with miso, truffle and pepperberry; and a truffled sticky date pudding are just some of the incredible dishes on show.

Finally, on August 3, Monopole will dish up a swathe of truffle-centric numbers like truffled parmesan custard with sourdough croutons; French onion and truffle vol-au-vents; roasted swordfish in Champagne and truffle sauce (duh); and poached pear with truffle ice cream and puff pastry.

Can't get enough truffle in your life? We hear ya. Why not get one delivered straight to your door by this handy truffle service?