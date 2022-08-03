Nothing says luxury quite like a truffle; the rare and elusive fungus that sends folks into a tizzy during the chilly months of winter. This truffle season, one of Sydney's most luxurious restaurant groups, the Bentley Group, is hosting a series of degustations dedicated entirely to the rare (and pricey) little morsels.
Kicking off on July 6 at Bentley, you can score eight lavish courses that all feature truffles. Storm clam custard with finely grated truffles; bay lobster with jerusalem artichoke and truffle cream; and wagyu rump cap adorned with white truffle are just some of the dishes you'll enjoy as you drink Champagne and think about your property portfolio.
Wednesday, July 20 comes a menu so lush that you won't even miss the meat. That's right, Yellow, Sydney's favourite meat-free fine diner is slinging truffle glazed grilled leeks; roasted oyster mushrooms in truffle broth; cauliflower and truffle pesto; and a dessert of mille fuille with salted caramel and truffle ice cream. Nice.
Cirrus is where the truffle meets the sea on July 27, with a shared style menu of all the fruits of the ocean. Scallop and truffle dumplings with a sweet onion milk; rice crisps with ebi prawns, sea urchin and truffle; Murray cod with miso, truffle and pepperberry; and a truffled sticky date pudding are just some of the incredible dishes on show.
Finally, on August 3, Monopole will dish up a swathe of truffle-centric numbers like truffled parmesan custard with sourdough croutons; French onion and truffle vol-au-vents; roasted swordfish in Champagne and truffle sauce (duh); and poached pear with truffle ice cream and puff pastry.