Uncut Seafood Delicatessen

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi
Time Out says

Fish and chips get a fresh and fancy glow-up at Bondi's new seafood delicatessen

The humble summertime staple of fish and chips dish conjures up a pretty specific image. You’re by the beach, waiting outside a small hole-in-the-wall with a paper ticket in hand while your lunch is dunked in a fryer by the owner who’s been behind the counter for 50+ years. 

At Uncut Seafood, they’ve swapped out the fried for fresh and the chips for delicate crackers. In fact, it’s less of a shop, and more of a seafood delicatessen as the Lucas sibling trio have labelled it. They may be young, but make no joke about their experience in the game. They come from four generations of fishmongers.

This just means that Uncut’s offering of sashimi is expertly selected, cut and served. While walls are paved with Moroccan zellige tiles and the countertops are Taj Mahal quartzite, the menu isn’t so set in stone. It changes daily but you can always look forward to some type of fresh grilled fish with pita and seasonal greens, cuts of sashimi, oysters, and prawns. 

Catches of the day often come served thinly sliced on platters with crackers and dips inspired by the Greek heritage of the owners. There are tables inside and a few outside, though if you’d rather take your pickled octopus and Greek salad to go, the team will package it all up nicely for a healthy lunch on the sand. Did we mention the octopus and the dips are recipes that have been passed down in the Lucas family for generations?

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
135 Bondi Rd
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
0452 616 432
Opening hours:
Mon 9am-1pm; Tue closed; Wed-Sun 9am-7pm
