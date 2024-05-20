Time Out says

The humble summertime staple of fish and chips dish conjures up a pretty specific image. You’re by the beach, waiting outside a small hole-in-the-wall with a paper ticket in hand while your lunch is dunked in a fryer by the owner who’s been behind the counter for 50+ years.

At Uncut Seafood, they’ve swapped out the fried for fresh and the chips for delicate crackers. In fact, it’s less of a shop, and more of a seafood delicatessen as the Lucas sibling trio have labelled it. They may be young, but make no joke about their experience in the game. They come from four generations of fishmongers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncut Seafood Delicatessen (@uncutseafooddelicatessen)

This just means that Uncut’s offering of sashimi is expertly selected, cut and served. While walls are paved with Moroccan zellige tiles and the countertops are Taj Mahal quartzite, the menu isn’t so set in stone. It changes daily but you can always look forward to some type of fresh grilled fish with pita and seasonal greens, cuts of sashimi, oysters, and prawns.

Catches of the day often come served thinly sliced on platters with crackers and dips inspired by the Greek heritage of the owners. There are tables inside and a few outside, though if you’d rather take your pickled octopus and Greek salad to go, the team will package it all up nicely for a healthy lunch on the sand. Did we mention the octopus and the dips are recipes that have been passed down in the Lucas family for generations?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: