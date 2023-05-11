Sydney
Wilde and Co

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst
  1. Wilde and Co Cafe brunch spread
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Wilde and Co Cafe chicken sandwich
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Wilde and Co is an Aussie café with a Korean twist and lots of vegan-friendly options

In prime position at the bustling crossroad of Darlinghurst’s Crown and Liverpool Streets, Wilde and Co is a go-to café for wholesome and nutritious fare. The space is light and bright, and so is the food with rainbow bowls, ethical proteins and velvety flat whites. 

Wilde and Co’s Aussie-inspired all-day brunch menu gives a warm nod to Korean staples with housemade ferments, preserves and dressings. You’ll feel nourished from the inside out after eating their kimchi and poached chicken bowl with cauliflower rice; or the raw rainbow salad featuring Noni’s charcoal quinoa bread. But regulars can’t surpass their crunchy green pea fritters with baby beet pickles and a secret organic coconut sauce.

Vegans are also well looked after and can win the morning with fluffy coconut pancakes topped with salted caramel ice cream; or toasted bagels with cashew cream cheese, beetroot hummus and avocado. Bulk your meal up with sustainably sourced smoked salmon, bacon or poached chicken, and finish it off with an almond cacao smoothie.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Shop 1/265 Liverpool St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-3pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3pm
