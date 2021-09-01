As if we need an excuse to eat more bacon but twist our arms because this Saturday, September 4 is National Bacon Day, a great excuse to support Australian farmers and support some top local eateries.

In the lead up to the most delicious day of the year, restaurants and cafés across Sydney have joined the celebration with Jacqui Challinor, Aaron Ward and Daniel Puskas of Sixpenny and Paul Farag among some of the notable chefs helping to hero a local rasher. This weekend you can get some pretty special one off treats.

Nomad General Store - bacon, leek, manchego and Manjimup truffle pie.



Cuckoo Callay Surry Hills - bacon and Manchego potato cake, bacon fat asparagus, poached egg, bacon hollandaise and crispy onion.

Sixpenny are producing a classic Aussie cheese and bacon scroll.

Blackwood Pantry - “You Bacon Me Crazy” a toasted ciabatta roll, grilled Lucas bacon, sour cherry and pepper berry relish, fried eggs, camembert, rocket and truffle mayo, available for pick up or via UberEats.

Vic’s Meat Fish Markets - a double Aussie bacon burger with melting cheese, wagyu brisket, barbeque sauce, secret special sauce and a pickle.

Bertoni’s Balmain - spaghetti with bacon, truffle butter and parmesan.

Bistro Rex - fried brussels sprouts with bacon and chardonnay bacon dressing and a smoked bacon cream caramel beignet.

Calico, Redfern - streaky bacon scamorza ravioli with crispy sage and bacon butter along with a smoked bacon, caramelised green apple with black pudding, brioche and cider vinaigrette.

Good Ways Deli - classic bacon butty with streaky bacon, Pepe Saya butter with brown sauce on a soft ciabatta roll.

Spilt Milk Bar - a malted maple gelato with candied bacon and pretzel crumb.

That should pretty much cover any and all bacon cravings you may have for the foreseeable future, so get amongst it.

