Timeout

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Lego Store Sydney

  1. Lego model of Sam Kerr
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Outside of Lego shop
    Photograph: Lego Sydney
  3. Lego version of the Sydeny Opera House
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Lego model of Sydney Harbour Bridge
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The world's largest Lego store is opening in Sydney CBD – complete with interactive activities, supersized Lego structures and collectable sets

The doors to the world’s largest Lego store are officially opening in the centre of Sydney. We got a sneak peek, and can confirm – you’ll want to clear out a good hour of your shopping trip for this one.

Set across two floors in Pitt Street Mall, the 900 square metre space is a veritable mecca of play – complete with a minifigure factory, storytelling table, pick and build wall, and some pretty next-level Lego structures (built by Ryan ‘the Brickman’ McNaught – the only Lego certified professional in the Southern Hemisphere)Among the masterpieces is a model of the Sydney Harbour Bridge built from 549,378 bricks, and a 303,719 brick Opera House mosaic which took 1,058 hours to build.

Lego passport holders (yes, that’s a thing) can add the largest Lego stamp to their collection, and shop brand new releases, as well as collectable sets and unique bricks.

Inside the mega-colourful Lego universe, you’ll be just as likely to see children crafting their perfect figurine friend at Australia’s first Lego minifigure factory as you are to come across a middle-aged architect taking notes on the epic building structures that line the store. 

“Every new store contributes to the Lego Group’s global mission of inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow,” explains Troy Taylor, vice president and general manager, Lego Australia and New Zealand.

The store itself is inspired by the brand's signature aesthetic: screens showing playful clips from Legoland line the walls, and between shelves stacked with Lego-laden boxes, you’ll find koalas and kookaburras formed from everyone’s favourite clickable bricks. 

The store is opening on Saturday, November 11 at 9.30am – if you’re a Lego fan, cancel all other engagements.

Written by Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Pitt Street Mall
400 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
