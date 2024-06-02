Time Out says

If you’re looking to shake up your Saturday shopping trip and you’ve exhausted Sydney’s ongoing markets, we’ve got a one-off event to add to the mix: the Makers and Shakers market, which is taking over White Bay Cruise Terminal for the first weekend of winter.

The two-day market will feature a line-up of 130 stalls, helmed by creatives sharing everything from ceramics to candles, botanical soaps to locally-distilled spirits.



Arrive hungry, because the line-up on the food front is particularly impressive: with Italian comfort food from Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, sweet treats from Donut Papi and elevated toasties made by a former Masterchef contestant. Stock up your drinks cabinet with locally-made liqueurs from Scylla Distilling Co, award-winning wine from Weeroona Wines and ginger beer from Grumpy’s Ginger Beer (to name a few).

The focus here is on small-scale, ethical brands, so you can expect to connect with the makers themselves. If you’re keen to get creative, you can join one of the workshops – with crafty activities (including dried-flower arranging, textile workshops and a kids clay session) running throughout the weekend.

Thanks to a partnership with the Biennale of Sydney, which has transformed the historic White Bay Power Station into an incredible arts venue for the first time in 40 years, you can catch a free shuttle bus between both venues and pack even more into your weekend. The shuttle will loop between White Bay Power Station (where the Biennale is taking place) and White Bay Cruise terminal (which is hosting the market) from 11am - 4.15pm on both Saturday and Sunday.





The event runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, and tickets cost $5, with free entry for kids. You can learn more and plan your visit over here.



