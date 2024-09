Tickets across Hoyts cinemas are $16 on Tuesdays as you'd expect, and you can also become a member to unlock various rewards like 25% off tickets all the time. If you hold an ANZ Visa card you can get $12 tickets all day, everyday. If you're a real cinephile, you can watch Hoyts' selected movie of the week for just $12 or if you're an early bird, you can catch a flick before midday on Sunday for $10.