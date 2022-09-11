Time Out says

With a spotlight on Indigenous designers, this huge market is coming to the Cutaway at Barangaroo

In big news for all Sydney market lovers, the Big Design Market is making a massive comeback after three years away. With 200 Aussie stallholders taking to the Cutaway at Barangaroo for three days of food, art, homewares and design shopping, this event is one not to be missed.

Kicking off on Friday, September 9 and running until Sunday, September 11, this year's market will be offering up (amongst many other wonders) handmade ceramics, homewares, clothes, jewellery and limited edition art prints. There's also a mouth-watering array of locally made food and drink, including the likes of Broomfield Pies, fresh poke bowls from Fish Bowl, donuts from Melbourne's renowed Shortstop, portugese tarts from Natas & Co, Melbourne's Billy Van Creamery natural ice-cream, Melb's St Ali coffee, and fresh cocktails mixed on the spot by a pop-up bar run by the Sydney legends over at Archie Rose.

This year's market rendition is also all about spotlighting Indigenous design talent, with punters able to peruse the wares of six design leaders from Indigenous communities across Australia, including the likes of Haus of Dizzy, Magpie Goose and Pia Designs.

On this, Tasmanian artist and Palawa woman, Annie Hay of Pia Designs will be creating a 45-metre long, vibrantly coloured mural that is set to take over one whole wall inside the collossal subterranean Cutaway space. The mural will only be hanging around for the three days that the Design Market is on, so if you're keen to geeze it, we reckon you should probably get in quick.

This event will be running from 10am to 9pm on Friday, September 9, 10am to 6pm on Saturday, September 10, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, September 11. Admission will cost adults five bucks, while kids will get to come in free.

You can pre-buy tickets and learn more by clicking right here.

