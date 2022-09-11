Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Big Design Market

  • Shopping, Markets
  • The Cutaway, Barangaroo
An overhead shot of the Cutaway at Barangaroo during the Big Design Market
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

With a spotlight on Indigenous designers, this huge market is coming to the Cutaway at Barangaroo

In big news for all Sydney market lovers, the Big Design Market is making a massive comeback after three years away. With 200 Aussie stallholders taking to the Cutaway at Barangaroo for three days of food, art, homewares and design shopping, this event is one not to be missed. 

Kicking off on Friday, September 9 and running until Sunday, September 11, this year's market will be offering up (amongst many other wonders) handmade ceramics, homewares, clothes, jewellery and limited edition art prints. There's also a mouth-watering array of locally made food and drink, including the likes of Broomfield Pies, fresh poke bowls from Fish Bowl, donuts from Melbourne's renowed Shortstop, portugese tarts from Natas & Co, Melbourne's Billy Van Creamery natural ice-cream, Melb's St Ali coffee, and fresh cocktails mixed on the spot by a pop-up bar run by the Sydney legends over at Archie Rose. 

This year's market rendition is also all about spotlighting Indigenous design talent, with punters able to peruse the wares of six design leaders from Indigenous communities across Australia, including the likes of Haus of Dizzy, Magpie Goose and Pia Designs.

On this, Tasmanian artist and Palawa woman, Annie Hay of Pia Designs will be creating a 45-metre long, vibrantly coloured mural that is set to take over one whole wall inside the collossal subterranean Cutaway space. The mural will only be hanging around for the three days that the Design Market is on, so if you're keen to geeze it, we reckon you should probably get in quick. 

This event will be running from 10am to 9pm on Friday, September 9, 10am to 6pm on Saturday, September 10, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, September 11. Admission will cost adults five bucks, while kids will get to come in free. 

You can pre-buy tickets and learn more by clicking right here.

Want more market action? Check out our list of the best ones going in Sydney right now.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
sydney.thebigdesignmarket.com/
Address:
The Cutaway
Barangaroo Reserve
Hickson Rd
Barangaroo
Barangaroo
2000
Price:
$5
Opening hours:
Friday 10am-9pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.