If a fairytale village – inhabited exclusively by chefs and artisans – were to hold a Christmas market, it would likely look a lot like this one

This festive season, the leafy Sydney suburb of Woollahra is embracing its village vibe – with the first ever Woollahra Village Christmas Fair taking over the Woollahra Hotel on Thursday, November 30.

The inaugural event will bring together over 20 local businesses – each bringing their own range of appropriately bougie Christmas treats to the table.

The stallholder line-up features Woollahra heavyweights including artisan providore Simon Jonson, high-end butcher Victor Churchill and the timeless neighbourhood eatery Bistro Moncur.

Shoppers will be soundtracked by live music from 4pm, and the Woollahra Hotel’s cocktail team will be in full operation.

Entry is free, meaning you’ll have more money to spend on the elite festive fare on offer.

More info is available via the Woollahra Hotel website.



