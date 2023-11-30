Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Woollahra Village Christmas Fair

  • Shopping, Markets
  • The Woollahra Hotel, Woollahra
  1. Butcher slicing Christmas ham
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Woollahra Hotel exterior
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Cocktails being clinked
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

If a fairytale village – inhabited exclusively by chefs and artisans – were to hold a Christmas market, it would likely look a lot like this one

This festive season, the leafy Sydney suburb of Woollahra is embracing its village vibe – with the first ever Woollahra Village Christmas Fair taking over the Woollahra Hotel on Thursday, November 30.

The inaugural event will bring together over 20 local businesses – each bringing their own range of appropriately bougie Christmas treats to the table.

The stallholder line-up features Woollahra heavyweights including artisan providore Simon Jonson, high-end butcher Victor Churchill and the timeless neighbourhood eatery Bistro Moncur.

Shoppers will be soundtracked by live music from 4pm, and the Woollahra Hotel’s cocktail team will be in full operation.

Entry is free, meaning you’ll have more money to spend on the elite festive fare on offer.

More info is available via the Woollahra Hotel website.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best Christmas markets in Sydney for festive food and shopping

Le Jolly Market is a French Christmas Market at Circular Quay

And then there's the Carriageworks Christmas Twilight Market!

Written by Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.woollahrahotel.com.au/whats-on/christmas-fair/
Address:
The Woollahra Hotel
116 Queen St
Woollahra
Sydney
2025
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
4pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.