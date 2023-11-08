Time Out says

Deck out your Christmas fridge and table with delicious puddings, hocks of ham, and fresh seafood from one of Sydney's favourite farmers' markets

The popular Carriageworks Farmers Markets is putting on a Christmas Market on Saturday, December 23.

Expect festive additions to the usual produce and Christmas favourites such as hocks of ham, puddings, and mouthwatering fruit cake for sale, plus vegan alternatives such as meat-free roasts and non-dairy cheeses.

There’ll be more than 80 stalls at this one-off market, offering a one-stop shop for all your Christmas supplies. Browse from producers such as Flour and Stone, Cornersmith, Archie Rose Distillery, Mayfarm Flowers, and more. You’ll be able to pick up seasonal fruits including cherries, mangoes, nectarines, and peaches from Kurrawong Organics and Drive in Orchards, plus fresh seafood from Broken Bay Oyster Farm.

You can grab a few final gifts from stalls selling food-related presents like ceramics and cookbooks. Plus, there’ll be booze stalls from local bars, breweries, and distilleries, including an appearance from RE Bar, the world's first sustainability-focused cocktail bar, who will be slinging festive cocktails to get us into the Christmas shopping spirit.