Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Bunker gym

  • Sport and fitness
  • Surry Hills
  1. A gym with a sign saying: The Bunker
    Photography: Supplied | The Bunker
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A gym with a sign saying: The Bunker
    Photography: Supplied | The Bunker
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A gym with a sign saying: The Bunker
    Photography: Supplied | The Bunker
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Bunker
    Photography: Supplied | The Bunker
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Bunker was awarded Best Gym in Sydney by Men's Health magazine for good reason

Walking past it, you'd have no idea that, below ground via an escalator from Foveaux Street, there's a seriously slick gym – a cool, concrete 'bunker'-like space with futuristic design elements, sexy lighting, state-of-the-art equipment sourced from across the globe and boutique bathrooms with luxe amenities.

It's no surprise that soon after the Bunker opened, it was awarded the Best Gym in Sydney by Men's Health magazine.

The Bunker also prides itself on having the very best personal trainers in the business – it's highly selective about the trainers it employs, continues to provide them ongoing learning and development, and it takes a careful approach to matching the right trainer with the right client.

The Bunker is for people who take their training seriously, the sort of people who see the gym as an escape from their hectic lives. But it's also known to have a welcoming, tight-knit community.

The Bunker is a gym by innovative wellness brand One Playground (previously known as Fitness Playground) and, as such, Bunker members can attend all the One Playground gyms also (including the 400 or so group fitness classes a week held across One Playground's locations): in Newtown, Marrickville and Surry Hills

Details

Address:
69-81 Foveaux St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8098 0508
Opening hours:
Daily, 6am-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!