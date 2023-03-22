The Bunker gym

Time Out says

The Bunker was awarded Best Gym in Sydney by Men's Health magazine for good reason

Walking past it, you'd have no idea that, below ground via an escalator from Foveaux Street, there's a seriously slick gym – a cool, concrete 'bunker'-like space with futuristic design elements, sexy lighting, state-of-the-art equipment sourced from across the globe and boutique bathrooms with luxe amenities.

It's no surprise that soon after the Bunker opened, it was awarded the Best Gym in Sydney by Men's Health magazine.

The Bunker also prides itself on having the very best personal trainers in the business – it's highly selective about the trainers it employs, continues to provide them ongoing learning and development, and it takes a careful approach to matching the right trainer with the right client.

The Bunker is for people who take their training seriously, the sort of people who see the gym as an escape from their hectic lives. But it's also known to have a welcoming, tight-knit community.

The Bunker is a gym by innovative wellness brand One Playground (previously known as Fitness Playground) and, as such, Bunker members can attend all the One Playground gyms also (including the 400 or so group fitness classes a week held across One Playground's locations): in Newtown, Marrickville and Surry Hills.