Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aida

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  1. Opera Australia's Aida
    Photograph: Supplied/Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Aida Opera Australia 2018 supplied
    Photograph: Supplied/Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Aida Opera Australia 2018
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Opera Australia heads back to Egypt with this groundbreaking digital production of Verdi's epic

Get ready to be swept away on an unforgettable operatic journey as Opera Australia brings back its ground-breaking digital production of Verdi's beloved Aida to the Sydney Opera House this June. It's been touted as "the future of opera", and it's a jaw-dropping spectacle that pushes the boundaries of the art form, merging traditional opera with modern technology.

It's an immersive experience – ten towering LED screens gracefully glide across the stage, enveloping the set with breathtaking visuals, including evocative landscapes. Directed by the acclaimed Davide Livermore, this production amplifies the drama through mesmerising choreography, visually striking costumes, and awe-inspiring operatic performances. Time Out’s own five-star review from the debut coined this production “a captivating cinematic experience that fuses live performance and video.”

Aida is set in Egypt at the height of its powers; a rebellion is brewing on the borders, and for both the oppressor and the oppressed, loves and loyalties are about to be tested. (Find out more in Opera Australia’s handy cheat sheet to this particular opera.)

The cast features two sopranos who share the title role: virtuosic American performer Leah Crocetto, and the dazzling Australian-Armenian star Natalie Aroyan, who's renowned for her recent portrayal of Adriana Lecouvreur. Making his Australian debut as Radamès is the Uzbekistan-born tenor Najmiddin Mavlyanov, alongside Opera Australia favourite Diego Torre, who also captivated audiences as Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly on Sydney Harbour.

In addition to the top-notch international cast, the Opera Australia Chorus will add its impressive vocals to the drama and spectacle, while Scottish Opera’s music director Stuart Stratford will conduct the Opera Australia Orchestra, followed by Opera Australia’s head of music Tahu Matheson.

This is the future of opera – tradition meets innovation in ways we haven't seen before. 

Aida plays from June 19 to July 21 in the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House. Tickets start at $81 and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Opera Australia has announced the full cast for Miss Saigon

The best shows to see in Sydney this month

The best and biggest musicals coming to Sydney

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
opera.org.au/productions/aida-sydney/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $81

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.