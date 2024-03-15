Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Briefs: Dirty Laundry

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
  1. Briefs Factory perform Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Brendan McCarthy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Briefs: Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Ven Tithing
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Briefs: Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Ven Tithing
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Briefs: Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Ven Tithing
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Briefs: Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Ven Tithing
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Briefs: Dirty Laundry
    Photograph: Briefs Factory/Ven Tithing
    PreviousNext
    /6
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Escape into a sequinned paradise with this unforgettable rinse cycle of camp, comedy, and carnival delights

Get ready to be spun into a whirlwind of allure and spectacle when this saucy, soapy and scintillating show tumbles into the Sydney Spiegeltent. Briefs: Dirty Laundry is an adults-only queer cabaret extravaganza, and it’s washing up as part of this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Festival from February 20 to March 15. 

After sell-out shows across the globe, the Briefs brigade lands back in Sydney with more Dirty Laundry – and this fresh load is a bigger and better, louder and longer version that stunned crowds in Canada, bringing new acts, new boys, and even more breathtaking performances.

An internationally-beloved Australian performance collective inspired by circus, strip, drag, dance and burlesque, you can think of Briefs kind of like Magic Mike Live – but a whole lot gayer and glittery-er. It's a pulsating, sweaty and electrifying experience that’s long been a hit of Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney Festival. 

Led by the incomparable Fez Faanana (aka Shivanana) the dazzling Briefs boys deliver an evening soaked in glitter, gutsy comedy, and provocative truths. Watch as they spin, tumble, and twist through a high-octane blend of acrobatics, dance, and boylesque. It's a night where dirty secrets are aired out, and the only thing tighter than the choreography is the briefs themselves. 

Briefs is always best enjoyed amongst the shimmer and haze of a Spiegeltent, like the one it will inhibit during this Sydney leg. Nestled in Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, the Sydney Spiegeltent provides the perfect backdrop for this steamy, sequined spectacle. With a curated mix of cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere, it's the ultimate spot to soak in the best of queer cabaret.

Prepare to have your socks knocked off in a show that's unapologetically bold and irresistibly sexy. Tickets range from $40-$110 and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED READS: 

Here's our top picks for the 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras Festival

Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month

Sydney drag icon Hannah Conda spilled the tea with us

Details

Event website:
sydneyspiegeltent.com/briefs
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$40-$110
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 7.30pm, Sat 5pm + 8pm, Sun 7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.