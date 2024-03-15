Time Out says

Get ready to be spun into a whirlwind of allure and spectacle when this saucy, soapy and scintillating show tumbles into the Sydney Spiegeltent. Briefs: Dirty Laundry is an adults-only queer cabaret extravaganza, and it’s washing up as part of this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Festival from February 20 to March 15.

After sell-out shows across the globe, the Briefs brigade lands back in Sydney with more Dirty Laundry – and this fresh load is a bigger and better, louder and longer version that stunned crowds in Canada, bringing new acts, new boys, and even more breathtaking performances.

An internationally-beloved Australian performance collective inspired by circus, strip, drag, dance and burlesque, you can think of Briefs kind of like Magic Mike Live – but a whole lot gayer and glittery-er. It's a pulsating, sweaty and electrifying experience that’s long been a hit of Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney Festival.

Led by the incomparable Fez Faanana (aka Shivanana) the dazzling Briefs boys deliver an evening soaked in glitter, gutsy comedy, and provocative truths. Watch as they spin, tumble, and twist through a high-octane blend of acrobatics, dance, and boylesque. It's a night where dirty secrets are aired out, and the only thing tighter than the choreography is the briefs themselves.

Briefs is always best enjoyed amongst the shimmer and haze of a Spiegeltent, like the one it will inhibit during this Sydney leg. Nestled in Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, the Sydney Spiegeltent provides the perfect backdrop for this steamy, sequined spectacle. With a curated mix of cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere, it's the ultimate spot to soak in the best of queer cabaret.

Prepare to have your socks knocked off in a show that's unapologetically bold and irresistibly sexy. Tickets range from $40-$110 and you can snap them up over here.

