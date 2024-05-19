Time Out says

Stage and screen legends Kerry Armstrong and Colin Friels star in this brand new Australian epic presented by Sydney Theatre Company

This muscular, epic and poetic story of love, loss and renewal set in rural Australia comes from the monumental playwriting talents of Angus Cerini (The Bleeding Tree, Wonnangatta). Legendary Aussie actors Colin Friels and Kerry Armstrong play Ray and Floss, a farming couple who have lived off the land their entire adult lives.

“This is another work of his [Cerini] that explores the Australian psyche and Australian landscape with his rich and beautiful poetic language,” Kip Williams, STC’s artistic director, told us.

“He's taking a visceral writing look at the Australian dream and that colonial idea of owning some land and working on the land. And he asks the question: how sustaining and how right is the pursuit of that dream?”

Sydney Theatre Company’s Director of New Work and Artistic Development Paige Rattray directs the powerhouse coupling of Armstrong and Friels alongside Renee Lim, James O'Connell and Bruce Spence. Playing at STC’s Wharf 1 Theatre from April 2–May 19, Into the Shimmering World is set to be a new Australian masterpiece.

