This new twist on an ancient myth has been getting rave reviews overseas

Currently in full flight at Marrickville’s Flight Path Theatre, Greek myth with a twist show Iphigenia in Splott is the one-woman monologue you have to see right now.

It scored rave reviews overseas, and this local version stars Meg Clarke (Angels in America) plays Effie, the sort of drunk person you cross the street to ignore. As she stumbles home in the late morn, the day after the bender the night before, she spews a profanity-laden diatribe on sex, drugs and hangover bacon rolls. But what’s her story? Why is she like this? How did she get here, and can she turn the page?

Directed by Lucy Clements, the show is all about the terrible price people pay for society’s shortcomings. In the ancient story, Iphigenia was a casualty of the cruel whims of the gods on Mount Olympus. She's the daughter of King Agamemnon and Queen Clytemnestra, and daddy pissed off goddess of the hunt Artemis by killing one of her sacred deer. Not best pleased, she seized the winds to prevent the Greek fleet from arriving at Troy in order to set siege to the city. Unless, that is, daddy offers up Iphigenia as a human sacrifice. Depending on which version you read, she’s either collateral damage that paves the way to the famous wooden horse-led assault, OR Artemis takes pity and save her from douchey father.

Head to Marrickville to find out how this translates to now. The IRL show runs until November 21, or you can snap up tickets to an online version from Nov 17-29.

