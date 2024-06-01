Time Out says

How can one of the world’s most remarkable, transcendent myths of love be possible? Can we love what we make war with? What are the limits of forgiveness? Clever, savage, sensuous and very funny, Isolde & Tristan speaks to our torn world loudly and clearly. Penned by German playwright Esther Vilar, Sport for Jove brings this mediaeval tale to the subterranean intimacy of The Old Fitz Theatre (May 3–June 1).

Drawn from Celtic legend and told in numerous variations since the 12th century, this is the tragic tale of the illicit love between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Iseult, who is promised in marriage to the King of Cornwall. Putting an incisive spin on Richard Wagner’s extraordinary opera, this short and sharp play combines live soaring opera, stunning music, raw performance, drunkenness, violence and passion. Prepare yourself for this exceptional cast to draw you into the wild sea of this beautiful, brutal story.

Sitting below Time Out Sydney’s favourite pub in Woolloomooloo, the Fitz is Australia’s last remaining pub theatre – so really, it’d be rude not to grab a comforting pre-show meal and a post-show debrief over a glass of something.

Between May 21 and 31, you can also catch a double bill, with Lally Katz's black comedy The Eisteddfod taking to the stage after the cast of Isolde & Tristan take their final bows. (Booking a ticket to both a paired Mainstage and Late Night show will automatically apply a 20 per cent discount to your Late Night ticket at checkout.) Tickets start at $35+bf and you can snap them up over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: