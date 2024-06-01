Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Isolde & Tristan

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Old Fitzroy Theatre, Woolloomooloo
Isolde & Tristan @ The Old Fitz Theatre
Photograph: Supplied/Sport for Jove
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sport for Jove brings this passionate, brutal and operatic tale to the Old Fitz

How can one of the world’s most remarkable, transcendent myths of love be possible? Can we love what we make war with? What are the limits of forgiveness? Clever, savage, sensuous and very funny, Isolde & Tristan speaks to our torn world loudly and clearly. Penned by German playwright Esther Vilar, Sport for Jove brings this mediaeval tale to the subterranean intimacy of The Old Fitz Theatre (May 3–June 1).

Drawn from Celtic legend and told in numerous variations since the 12th century, this is the tragic tale of the illicit love between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Iseult, who is promised in marriage to the King of Cornwall. Putting an incisive spin on Richard Wagner’s extraordinary opera, this short and sharp play combines live soaring opera, stunning music, raw performance, drunkenness, violence and passion. Prepare yourself for this exceptional cast to draw you into the wild sea of this beautiful, brutal story.

Sitting below Time Out Sydney’s favourite pub in Woolloomooloo, the Fitz is Australia’s last remaining pub theatre – so really, it’d be rude not to grab a comforting pre-show meal and a post-show debrief over a glass of something.

Between May 21 and 31, you can also catch a double bill, with Lally Katz's black comedy The Eisteddfod taking to the stage after the cast of Isolde & Tristan take their final bows. (Booking a ticket to both a paired Mainstage and Late Night show will automatically apply a 20 per cent discount to your Late Night ticket at checkout.) Tickets start at $35+bf and you can snap them up over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED:

The best theatre to see in Sydney this month

Have a laugh with our top picks for Sydney Comedy Festival

Check out the best exhibitions in Sydney right now

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.oldfitztheatre.com.au/isolde-and-tristan
Address:
Old Fitzroy Theatre
129 Dowling St
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Contact:
info@oldfitztheatre.com.au
Price:
From $35+bf
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 7pm + Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.