Time Out says

This wasn’t how it was meant to go. A few iPhones, a huge TV, and a Socceroos jersey – shove them all in the IKEA bag then drive away as fast as you can. AJ wasn’t meant to be spotted at the scene, or get ID’d in the line up. AJ definitely wasn’t meant to go to prison. But once AJ is convicted of theft, he is placed behind the walls of an institution where his own body is stolen from him. In a cramped communal cell, AJ will become a ‘jailbaby’ – the ward of a justice system that chooses to turn a blind eye to the life-altering sexual violence committed against young men behind bars.

Award-winning playwright and former barrister Suzie Miller rocked the theatrical world with five-star hit Prima Facie. A searing hot, clear-eyed look at the Australian legal system, sexual consent laws and their effects on victims, the one-woman show even took on the West End with Killing Eve star Jodie Cormer. Now, Miller is back at little ol’ Griffin Theatre Company in Kings Cross with a “spiritual sequel” as part of the company's bumper 2023 season. Once again, Miller opens our eyes to the darkest corners of society, and asks us to pinpoint the exact moment when it all goes so, so wrong.

After an acclaimed performance in 2021’s Dogged, Anthony Yangoyan reunites with director Andrea James (Yanagai! Yanagai!, Sunshine Super Girl) for this crucial interrogation of Australia’s legal system. Yangoyan is joined on stage by Anthony Taufa (STC's Home I’m Darling and Tenant of Windfell Hall) and Lucia Mastrantone (Belvoir's Looking for Alibrandi, Showtune Productions' La Cage aux Folles).

Jailbaby plays at Griffin's SBW Stables Theatre, Kings Cross, from July 7 to August 12. Tickets range from $20-$72 and you can snap them up over here.

