Timeout

Limbo The Return

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • The Grand Electric, Redfern
Time Out says

This riotously raunchy circus-themed cabaret show is back and better than ever

More than ten years since its premiere, this spectacularly saucy cabaret show – from the talented people who brought us the brilliantly outrageous Blanc de Blanc – is back on the Sydney stage. Popping up at The Grand Electric, Limbo The Return will feature a seductive mix of cabaret, circus and acrobatics, performed with a heart-pounding soundtrack and reality-altering lighting. The international cast features Bulgarian aerialist Maria Moncheva (Harry Potter – Germany), slack rope daredevil David Marco and fire-eating singer Clara Fable.

The creators of the show originally put together an internationally renowned show Strut & Fret, which gained fans across the world (including Madonna, who went to see it twice during its London season). The follow up show – Limbo Unhinged – played at the Sydney Opera House back in 2018, and Sydney-based fans will finally be able to reconnect with the spellbinding cabaret-style performance. With the same creative team at the helm, audiences can expect a similar calibre at Limbo The Return: with wildly-impressive acrobatics, titillating circus performances and an ecstatic soundtrack. Composed by New York’s Jank maestro Sxip Shirey, the live music – described by Creative Director Scott Maidment as “a New Orleans brass bands meets the Beastie Boys on the way through Berlin, looking for a house party,” – is one of the main drawcards of this year’s show. 

Set in an imaginary space between heaven and hell (hence the name), Limbo The Return has been entertaining audiences in Newcastle and Adelaide in the lead-up to its headline season in Sydney. According to Upside Adelaide’s five-star review, we can expect “a whirlwind of excitement and wonder… that will leave you wanting more”.

The show will light up the stage at The Grand Electric every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with various start times and tickets from $55. Warning: this one’s for audiences aged 15 and above. You can learn more and book tickets over here.


Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Thirsty for more? Check out the best shows in Sydney this month.

Thirsty for more? Check out the best shows in Sydney this month.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
strutnfret.com/grand-electric/limbo-the-return-sydney/
Address:
The Grand Electric
199 Cleveland St
Surry Hills
2010
Price:
From $55
Opening hours:
Various times

