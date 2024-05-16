Time Out says

Have you ever seen somebody embody joy? Someone so comfortable and proud of where they have come from, of where they are now, that they vibrate with unwavering enthusiasm? That’s what it’s like to watch Mandela Mathia perform.

Lose to Win is an autobiographical work that tells the story of Mathia’s journey to Australia, or what he calls “Paradise”. From his birth in South Sudan, to the bustling streets of Egypt, to the rickety boat that brought him to Australia as a refugee, Mathia finds poetry in his smallest wins.

This deeply personal performance lands at Belvoir St Theatre in 2024 after premiering at the Old Fitz Theatre in 2022 under Red Line Productions. Sharing the same warm and minimalistic staging as Belvoir's concurrent production of Nayika: A Dancing Girl, Director Jessica Arthur has kept the communal campfire feeling from the original staging, focusing the activity in a semi-circle around a simple black dance mat. Props, including traditional jewellery, clothing and other adornments sit within reach behind Mathia. Beside them, sits musician Yacou Mbaye and his assortment of wooden instruments including several different kinds of drums.

These elements create an inviting and immersive experience, but it's Mathia’s command of the monologue that calls us to attention. Interspersed with the more harrowing parts of his journey are funny quips, like which actors he would like to play him and his family in the movie of his life. Even here, there is a joy that he finds.

Sound Designer and Composer Brendan Boney has worked with Mbaye to create a blend of recorded and live music that heightens the emotional journey while staying true to the sounds of Sudan. The live music lives and moves in response to Mathia’s performance, and the two often dance and sing facing each other or moving in tandem. Hip hop, krumping and movement (poignantly lit by Kate Bladwin) meet cultural references that express Mathia’s connection with his community in Western Sydney – as well as the tensions he witnessed there – his experiences of racism, and his gratitude to all those who have helped him become who he is.

It’s clear that the women in his life and his family, particularly his two mother figures, have shaped who Mathia is, helping him to steer clear of bad apples and the gangs that tempted others. Jessica Arthur is another guardian – finding him, believing in him, helping him develop this story – and dragging him through the doors at Red Line and Belvoir, so that stories like his get the investment and space they deserve.

We need more theatre makers like these, so that we might learn and share in the joy of what it means to lose to win.

Lose To Win is playing at Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills, until May 19, 2024. Tickets range from $39-$95 and you can snap them up over here.

