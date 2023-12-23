Time Out says

A fantastic night of musical theatre doesn’t always call for million-dollar sets, a huge cast, expansive chorus lines of high-kicking dancers and fireworks. Sometimes, you just need two ridiculously talented performers, a grand piano, and a mystery to solve. This, friends, is the magic formula of Murder for Two. Hayes Theatre Co was listening when critics cried out for more after the debut season in August, and now this musical romp is back to close out the year.

The “relentlessly entertaining” Maverick Newman and his incredible stamina returns to play all 12 suspects in the murder of the great American novelist Arthur Whitney, with musical theatre star Kala Gare (Six, Great Comet) taking over from Gabbi Bolt to join the cast as wannabe detective Marcus Moscowicz, exclusively for the Christmas season.

This production has already had our critic raving, saying: “Like a chocolate stolen from a child, Murder for Two is an absolute treat with a sinister edge… this playful show rides the thin line between clever and silly at a thrilling, dangerous speed.”

Directed by the Hayes’ co-artistic director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), who promises that the festive edition will be “even sillier”, this strictly limited engagement hits the stage from December 1-23. Tickets range from $62-$79 and you can snap them up over here.

