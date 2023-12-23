Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Murder for Two: Christmas Edition

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
  1. Murder for Two: Christmas Edition
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/John McCrae
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Murder for Two: Christmas Edition
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/John McCrae
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Murder for Two: Christmas Edition
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/John McCrae
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This rollicking musical comedy to die for is back by popular demand for a festive return season

A fantastic night of musical theatre doesn’t always call for million-dollar sets, a huge cast, expansive chorus lines of high-kicking dancers and fireworks. Sometimes, you just need two ridiculously talented performers, a grand piano, and a mystery to solve. This, friends, is the magic formula of Murder for Two. Hayes Theatre Co was listening when critics cried out for more after the debut season in August, and now this musical romp is back to close out the year.

The “relentlessly entertaining” Maverick Newman and his incredible stamina returns to play all 12 suspects in the murder of the great American novelist Arthur Whitney, with musical theatre star Kala Gare (Six, Great Comet) taking over from Gabbi Bolt to join the cast as wannabe detective Marcus Moscowicz, exclusively for the Christmas season.  

This production has already had our critic raving, saying: “Like a chocolate stolen from a child, Murder for Two is an absolute treat with a sinister edge… this playful show rides the thin line between clever and silly at a thrilling, dangerous speed.”

Directed by the Hayes’ co-artistic director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), who promises that the festive edition will be “even sillier”, this strictly limited engagement hits the stage from December 1-23. Tickets range from $62-$79 and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The best shows to see on Sydney stages this month

The Hayes is rolling out a zombie musical, classics and more in 2024

Trevor Ashley's new Christmas panto riffs on the biggest pop culture moments of 2023

Sydney Festival to unleash a giant octopus, late night cabarets + more this summer

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
hayestheatre.com.au/event/murder-for-two-christmas-edition/
Address:
Hayes Theatre Co
19 Greenknowe Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
$62-$79
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 7.30pm, Thu 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.