Sydney, prepare to be delightfully offended. The camp festive tradition of Trevor Ashley’s adults-only pantomime is back – so you can see out the year by skewering all of the biggest moments in pop culture and the arts. Not remotely referencing a beloved musical film or a cult TV series, The White Mermaid or The Little Lotus revolves around the vivacious Tania McMermaid (Trevor Ashley), and the adventures that ensue after she checks-in to the opulent underwater hotel, The Little Lotus.

It doesn’t take long for Tania’s bedazzled fins to catch the attention of the handsome Character Formerly Known As Prince (Jakob Ambrose), but beware – lurking in the shadows is the malevolent sea witch, Gaviscon (played by the legendary Queen of the Cross, Carlotta). Will Tania overcome the challenges thrown her way? Will she find true love? Will the evil sea witch shatter her hopes forever? Or will a live action remake kill the whole thing!?

For a limited run of just 18 performances only, this ridiculous romp of nautical madness reunites the full cast of Moulin Scrooge! – the panto that had us belly laughing our way out the other side of 2022.

This is not only your chance to see Carlotta, a living legend and original Les Girl, doing what she does best – but this is also the last show we’ll see from Trevor Ashley before he moves over to the UK to pursue some opportunities off the back of his successful run on the show Queen of the Universe, in which the Aussie cabaret legend placed second.

The White Mermaid is checking in at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from Dec 7-23. Tickets start at $79 and you can snap them up over here. Suitable for ages 15+.

