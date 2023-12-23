Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The White Mermaid (or The Little Lotus)

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Seymour Centre, Darlington
Trevor Ashley's The White Mermaid
Photograph: Supplied/Trevor Ashley's The White Mermaid
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Drag icon Trevor Ashley takes you under the sea with her latest adults-only Christmas pantomime

Sydney, prepare to be delightfully offended. The camp festive tradition of Trevor Ashley’s adults-only pantomime is back – so you can see out the year by skewering all of the biggest moments in pop culture and the arts. Not remotely referencing a beloved musical film or a cult TV series, The White Mermaid or The Little Lotus revolves around the vivacious Tania McMermaid (Trevor Ashley), and the adventures that ensue after she checks-in to the opulent underwater hotel, The Little Lotus. 

It doesn’t take long for Tania’s bedazzled fins to catch the attention of the handsome Character Formerly Known As Prince (Jakob Ambrose), but beware – lurking in the shadows is the malevolent sea witch, Gaviscon (played by the legendary Queen of the Cross, Carlotta). Will Tania overcome the challenges thrown her way? Will she find true love? Will the evil sea witch shatter her hopes forever? Or will a live action remake kill the whole thing!?

For a limited run of just 18 performances only, this ridiculous romp of nautical madness reunites the full cast of Moulin Scrooge! –  the panto that had us belly laughing our way out the other side of 2022. 

This is not only your chance to see Carlotta, a living legend and original Les Girl, doing what she does best – but this is also the last show we’ll see from Trevor Ashley before he moves over to the UK to pursue some opportunities off the back of his successful run on the show Queen of the Universe, in which the Aussie cabaret legend placed second. 

The White Mermaid is checking in at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from Dec 7-23. Tickets start at $79 and you can snap them up over here. Suitable for ages 15+.

RECOMMENDED:

The best shows to see on Sydney stages this month

The reimagined Imperial Hotel now offers drag brunch

Sydney Festival to unleash a giant octopus, late night cabarets + more this summer

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.seymourcentre.com/event/the-white-mermaid-or-the-little-lotus-a-musical-fable/
Address:
Seymour Centre
University of Sydney
Cnr Cleveland St & City Rd
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
From $79+bf
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.