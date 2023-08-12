Time Out says

This classic apocalyptic tale of love and dignity gets its first ever stage adaptation with STC

Filmed twice, most notably by Stanley Kramer in 1957, Nevil Shute’s classic apocalyptic novel makes its theatrical debut under the direction of Sydney Theatre Company artistic director Kip Williams in this adaptation by playwright and Patrick White Fellowships recipient Tommy Murphy (ABC's Significant Others, Holding the Man).

After a nuclear war obliterates the northern hemisphere, Australia is one of the last bastions of civilisation, but a radioactive cloud heading steadily southward promises inevitable death. Under this looming deadline, a mixed bag of locals and US Navy refugees live out the last of their lives, until an international distress call forces a choice between duty and acceptance. Adapted by Tommy Murphy, On the Beach’s themes of isolation and mortality make it more timely now than when it was first published.

In the spirit of past productions like Chimerica and The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Williams brings his sumptuous, innovative style to match Murphy’s beautiful, soulful writing as part of STC’s bumper 2023 season.

Featuring a cast of incredible Australian talent – Matthew Backer, Tony Cogin, Michelle Lim Davidson, Emma Diaz, Vanessa Downing, Tai Hara, Ben O’Toole, Contessa Treffone, Elijah Williams and Alan Zhu – On the Beach is a new and gripping portrait of Australian society, a prescient insight into the times we are living through and a deeply poignant reverie on the indestructible power of human connection.

On the Beach plays at Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from July 18 to August 12, 2023. Tickets range from $65-$129 and you can snap them up over here.

