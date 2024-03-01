Sydney
Opera Up Late

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Three drag performers standing in front of the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Opera Australia/Daniel Boud
Time Out says

This raucous late-night opera spectacular is returning for Sydney Mardi Gras with glamorous host Reuben Kaye

Corsets, huge wigs, high drama, and faces painted for the back of the room – are we talking about an opera, or a drag show? Both, actually! International cabaret icon, long-lashed comedian and provocateur Reuben Kaye is returning to the Sydney Opera House to host Opera Up Late in all its decadent, hilarious, so-wrong-it’s-right glory for one-night-only on Friday, March 1. 

Making a dramatic entrance as one of the hits of Sydney WorldPride in 2023, Opera Up Late is a wild ride through the world of opera with a decidedly queer lens. With re-imagined opera hits, musical theatre classics and a few pop numbers along the way, this is the perfect chance for newbies to pop their operatic cherries and for regulars to reacquaint themselves with a great love.

An opera lover himself, Reuben was raised on the classics, and he is delighted to have permission to raid Opera Australia’s costume wardrobes. He’ll be joined by a cast of fabulous singers on the historic Joan Sutherland Theatre stage for a night of big laughs and even bigger voices corralled by award-winning director Shaun Rennie.

“[Opera Up Late has] this late-night, dangerous cabaret, licentious feel to it, which is really exciting to bring to an established opera company,” said Reuben when speaking to Time Out last year. 

“It's a moment where you get to say to an opera audience: ‘Hey, here's what's been here all along’. Because there's nothing as queer as an opera. Opera is drag. The most problematic part of opera is elitism, and at times its lack of diversity, and I think being able to shine a spotlight on that and undercut the elitism is a really wonderful thing to be able to do, and to do in such a celebratory way.”

When Opera Australia says “up late”, they mean it – the curtain lifts on this saucy Friday night affair at 10.45pm. Dress up (or down), climb the Opera House’s iconic steps, grab a drink and take your seats and join in on hitting the highest of high notes. Tickets start at $69+bf and you can snap yours up over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
opera.org.au/productions/opera-up-late-sydney/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $69+bf
Opening hours:
10.45pm-late

Dates and times

