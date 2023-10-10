Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sunset Boulevard

  • Theatre, Musicals
Sarah Brightman next to a street sign that says Sunset Blvd.
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Australia
Advertising

Time Out says

A monumental musical event is set to grace the Sydney Opera House, with international superstar Sarah Brightman making her long-awaited theatrical return

Music theatre fans, hold onto your hats. A new production of a beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is coming our way – and it's bringing a revered star soprano.

Sunset Boulevard will shine with the glitz of old Hollywood in a brand new lavish production at the Sydney Opera House for a strictly limited season in August 2024, starring the one-and-only Sarah Brightman.

If her name is familiar, it's because she was the *original* Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera on both the West End and Broadway. The British international superstar has since gained global acclaim as a beloved soprano and recording artist, and is now returning to the stage to play her first role in a musical in more than three decades – right here in Australia.

Brightman will play the lead role of Norma Desmond in this lavish production from Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment, a character made famous by Glenn Close in the Tony award-winning musical. (Does the phrase "Mr. DeMille, I’m Ready for My Close Up!" sound familiar to you?) 

Based on the 1950s film noir by Billy Wilder, Sunset Boulevard features music by prolific composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (the mastermind behind treasured musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Evita and more) and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

The original 1994 Broadway production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book, and had the highest ever ticket pre-sales in Broadway history at the time. The new Australian production will be the first time the musical has graced our shores in almost 20 years, where it played to sold out theatres. 

Sunset Boulevard follows the journey of forgotten silent movie star Norma Desmond, whose Hollywood career takes a turn for the worst with the advent of the "talkies". It regales her story of faded glory and unfufilled ambition, and how a chance encounter with struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis and their subsequent passionate but volatile relationship leads to an unforseen and tragic ending. 

The upcoming production will see the classic musical refreshed with new staging under the direction of Paul Warwick Griffin, featuring extravagant sets and costumes to evoke the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. Audiences will be treated to the hits like ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’. This production is undoubtedly set to be the unmissable theatrical event of the year. 

Sunset Boulevard will open at the Sydney Opera House in August 2024 after debuting at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in May 2024. Find out more and sign up for the ticket waitlist here

You might also like:

Australia's hit new Elvis bio-musical returns to Sydney due to popular demand

The best shows on Sydney's stages this month

The Hayes rolls out a new zombie musical, classics and more in 2024

IMAX Sydney reopens with the third largest movie screen in the world

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
sunsetmusical.com.au/
Address:
Price:
TBC
Opening hours:
TBC
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.