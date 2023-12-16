Sydney
The Dictionary of Lost Words

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  1. Ksenja Logos, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Angela Mahlatjie and Rachel Burke
    Photograph: STC/Sam Roberts
  2. A picture of a man and his daughter on his lap from The Dictionary of Lost Words.
    Photograph: Sam Roberts
Time Out says

This award-winning New York Times bestseller will spring to life in this new stage adaptation from Sydney Theatre Co

The year is 1886, and the very first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary is being drafted. A four-year-old called Esme Nicoll hides under the sorting table as her father and fellow lexicographers discern what words should stay and which should go. As the scraps flutter to the floor, Esme collects them and begins to compile her own radical dictionary.

Directed by Jessica Arthur and adapted for the stage by Verity Laughton, this production from Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company South Australia is lining up to be one of the most popular shows in STC's bumper 2023 season.

Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming Sydney season, playing at the Sydney Opera House's Drama Theatre from Thursday, October 26, following its rapturous sold-out premiere run in Adelaide. Due to popular demand, extra shows have been added to the final dates in December.

A sweeping historical tale, The Dictionary of Lost Words traces Esme from her childhood in the 1880s into adulthood at the height of the women’s suffrage movement and the dawn of World War I. 

The award-winning novel, written by Pip Williams, captured the imagination of hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide (including by book club trendsetters like Reese Witherspoon) and was translated into 28 languages worldwide. An enchanting, lyrical and thought-provoking celebration of words, The Dictionary of Lost Words celebrates the power of language to shape our world and our experience of it.

After the upcoming Sydney season, The Dictionary of Lost Words hits Art Centre Melbourne in February 2024.

Tickets for the Sydney season range from $67-$114 and are on sale now via the website here.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/the-dictionary-of-lost-words
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$67-$114
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
