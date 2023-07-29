Time Out says

Well, take a bite out of this. This ferocious new satyrical horror play is set in a world where women have developed vagina dentata (explainer below) as a means of protection against sexual assault.

Neeve can’t stop texting her ex. Her boyfriend Felix is busy trying to curate the perfect dinner party, but it feels more like a hostage situation. As the couple’s fucked-up friends arrive, they surrender their phones for a night of ‘real, analogue connection’. But something is festering beneath the polite social veneer, ready to erupt into chaos at any moment.

Latin for ‘toothed vagina’, vagina dentata is a classic of the body horror genre (anyone else getting throwbacks to the 2007 horror comedy Teeth?) that spans cultures and generations. This visceral new play by Erica J. Brennan has an axe to grind with a culture of sexual violence at a time when bodily autonomy is under more scrutiny than ever.

While it is a play and not a musical, this production does throw in some original songs performed live by the cast and penned by Jake Nielsen (the lyricist, composer and director of short film On Hold - A Musical). It is directed by Cam Turnbull and stars Kira-Che Heelan, Patricio Ibarra, Michael McStay, Tom Rodgers, Claudia Shnier, Cara Whitehouse and David Woodland.

The Hero Leaves One Tooth comes from button-pushing independent theatre company Ratcatch, in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company. It is part of KXT on Broadway’s inaugural season.

The Hero Leaves One Tooth plays at KXT on Broadway, Ultimo, from July 14-29, 2023. Tickets range from $30-$45 and you can snap yours up over here.

RECOMMENDED: