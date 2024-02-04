Time Out says

Martin McDonagh’s dark parody of two warring brothers will be staged in the basement of Australia’s last remaining pub theatre

It’s been 25 years since British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s pitch-black comedy The Lonesome West debuted on Broadway. Now, a new production of the smash-hit from Empress Theatre kicks off proceedings at The Old Fitz Theatre in 2024, playing in the indie theatre (in the basement of Time Out fave The Old Fitzroy Hotel) from January 13 to February 4.

As the final instalment of McDonagh’s acclaimed Leenane Trilogy (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, In Bruges) this savage tale transports you to the comically improbable wild west of Ireland. Here, the Connor brothers are at each other’s throats, battling it out over unresolved childhood grievances that have resurfaced after their father’s untimely death. As the brothers teeter on the edge of bloody carnage, a young local priest attempts to bring about peace – with devastating consequences.

Shock, thrill and delight are all on the cards in this intimate performance directed by Anna Houston (Cyprus Avenue) and starring Ruby Henaway, Abe Mitchell, Lee Beckhurst and Andre de Vanny.

The Lonesome West is part of Old Fitz Theatre’s newest chapter and inaugural season for artistic director Lucy Clements and executive producer Emma Wright. It will lead the first of three acts, followed by the Australian premiere of Isley Lynn’s The Swell and the world premiere production of Emily Sheehan’s gothic thriller Frame Narrative. You can find out more here.

