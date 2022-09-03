Time Out says

The creative team behind the acclaimed production of The Picture of Dorian Gray that we can’t stop raving about is back together for this contemporary interpretation of the gothic tale of split personalities.

Sydney Theatre Company’s artistic director Kip Williams will again employ innovative “cine-theatre” live video techniques, and has engaged two phenomenal actors – Ewen Leslie (Julius Caesar) and Matthew Backer (Cloud Nine) – to bring his unique vision to life.

A fan of the book for many years, Williams says he has always wanted to put it on the stage: “I think I love it for a number of reasons. The first is the genre element on it. It's a great detective story, it has sort of psychological thriller noir horror elements that run through it.”

“But thematically I love it because it looks at this idea of the multiplicity of human nature and the way in which specifically humans compartmentalise parts of themselves, and the damage that that does and the forces at play that lead humans to do this.”

Penned by one of the English language’s greatest writers, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde follows London lawyer Gabriel Utterson as he attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding his friend Dr Henry Jekyll and the shadowy new presence in his life: Mr Edward Hyde. One of the most gripping and intricate tales ever told, this chilling detective story has captivated artists and audiences alike for generations.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde plays the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from August 5 to September 3, 2022.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.