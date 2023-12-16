Sydney
Triptico

  • Theatre, Performance art
  • ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, Sydney
Dancer poses with Wendy Sharpe painting and covers eye for Triptico
Photograph: Triptico/Christina Mishell
Time Out says

Archibald-winning artist Wendy Sharpe features in this innovative dance-theatre performance

An innovative dance-theatre collaboration, Triptico is an intriguing new work featuring some of Australia’s most prolific and exciting female artists. Acclaimed composer Elena Kats-Chernin will be playing live, immersed in a rich visual environment featuring the paintings of celebrated visual artist Wendy Sharpe, who is also making an appearance. 

The pair is joined by a cast of some of Australia’s finest dancers, singers and musicians in this performance overseen by artistic director, choreographer and producer Paulina Quinteros (the creator of 2023 Sydney Fringe pick Water-Mirror). A unification of different art-forms, Triptico cherry-picks brief windows into shared experience, telling the audience: “We are not so different, you and I.”

A celebration of the power of performance, this promises to be a feast for the senses.

Triptico is coming to the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre for two shows only on Friday, Dec 15, and Saturday, Dec 16, at 7.30pm. Tickets range from $40-$74 and you can get yours over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
aradarlingquartertheatre.com.au/production/triptico/
Address:
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre
1-25 Harbour St
Sydney
2000
Price:
$40-$74
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
