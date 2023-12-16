Time Out says

An innovative dance-theatre collaboration, Triptico is an intriguing new work featuring some of Australia’s most prolific and exciting female artists. Acclaimed composer Elena Kats-Chernin will be playing live, immersed in a rich visual environment featuring the paintings of celebrated visual artist Wendy Sharpe, who is also making an appearance.

The pair is joined by a cast of some of Australia’s finest dancers, singers and musicians in this performance overseen by artistic director, choreographer and producer Paulina Quinteros (the creator of 2023 Sydney Fringe pick Water-Mirror). A unification of different art-forms, Triptico cherry-picks brief windows into shared experience, telling the audience: “We are not so different, you and I.”



A celebration of the power of performance, this promises to be a feast for the senses.



Triptico is coming to the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre for two shows only on Friday, Dec 15, and Saturday, Dec 16, at 7.30pm. Tickets range from $40-$74 and you can get yours over here.

