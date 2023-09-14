Time Out says

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour has been going strong for more than a decade now, bringing a touch of spectacle – and a boatload of fireworks – to Sydney Harbour each autumn. And now, after a stellar 2023 season with Madama Butterfly, we know what’s in store for 2024.

Hold onto your hats and steer clear of your rival gang, Opera Australia has announced that smash-hit musical West Side Story will return to the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour stage. This larger-than-life production opened in 2019 to rapturous acclaim and remains the most successful of all Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour productions, having attracted record audience numbers (they've sold more than 65,000 tickets).

The monumental stage, vibrant costumes and a brilliant cast of singers and dancers will all return to Mrs Macquaries Point, along with unmatched views of Sydney’s famous skyline and a nightly fireworks display (apologies to your dog).

Directed by Francesca Zambello, West Side Story brings a slice of New York City to Sydney Harbour with iconic song and dance numbers, for a limited four-week season. Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece will ring out across the Harbour, and Jerome Robbins’ famed choreography will once again ignite the over-water stage.

If you're not a musical theatre nut, here's what you need to know about West Side Story: it premiered on Broadway in 1957 and was a modern-day take on Romeo and Juliet, with warring families replaced by warring New York gangs (the Puerto Rican Sharks and white Jets). You'll probably already know a bunch of the songs: 'I Feel Pretty', 'America', 'Tonight', 'Maria' and 'Somewhere'. You can read our review of the 2019 production (featuring what happens when there’s a downpour on opening night) over here.

In addition to the impressive over-water stage built on-site each year, there are also pop-up dining venues offering a range of food and drink options. From fine dining amongst the treetops, to a more casual beverage and bite to eat in the Garden Bar, everyone in the audience can craft their own night out. Combining world-class performances, harbour views and nightly fireworks, this is a quintessential Sydney event.

West Side Story on Sydney Harbour will be available as part of an Opera Australia subscription package from September 28, 2023. Tickets will be available to the public from October 5, 2023. Single adult tickets from $79 (fees may apply), group and concession prices available for most performances. For priority pre-sale access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public visit opera.org.au/harbour and join the waitlist.

