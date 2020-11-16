A searing new play looking at the cover up of shocking behaviour at Australian universities

Turn on the news recently and there’s a fair chance you’ll have seen one of several shocking reports on a disturbing rape culture seemingly festering in our universities. Bold new drama Wherever She Wanders from Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) tackles the nature of the beast head on.

Set in one of Australia’s oldest residential colleges, as far as the public knows, scandal doesn’t happen here. But what goes on behind closed mahogany doors tells a different story, and abundant coffers can cover up all sorts of unsavoury goings on. That gets complicated when resident student and aspiring journalist Nikki Gonçalves interviews Jo Mulligan, the first female Master in the college’s hundred-year history and the person who writes those ‘never happened’ cheques. When a serious allegation is made, Jo sees it as a case of boys will be boys, but Nikki, cannot and will not accept that. A battle rages on social media, unleashing chaotic commenters and vulnerable people get caught in the crossfire.

As Griffin’s artistic director Declan Greene sees it, the story is sadly all too familiar. “We had to postpone this in 2020, and we were all really sad about that, but one of the things that’s really awful about Wherever She Wanders one is that there’s no fear of this story becoming irrelevant anytime soon,” he says. “It reminds us of its relevance with alarming frequency. It’s an extraordinary brave play that’s really about an intergenerational conflict, questioning the values of those who come before. It’s about a tussle over who gets to define contemporary feminism in an age of online outrage.”