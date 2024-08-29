Are you star- and planet-obsessed? Do you love all things celestial? Well, listen up. Located 32 floors above Sydney’s CBD overlooking the harbour, Aster offers some of the best views in town. And this winter, the rooftop bar is hosting an extra-sparkly astronomy series called Astronomy Nights, where a real-life astrophysicist will guide you through a magical evening of stargazing. Like the sound of it? We do too.

Catch the lift all the way up to Aster, where you’ll enjoy a glass of Champagne on arrival. Astrophysicist Dr. Ángel Lopez-Sanchez will then take you through a guided tour of the stars using high-powered telescopes positioned on Aster’s balcony. There will be star maps to help and cosy blankets because, winter. You’ll probably work up an appetite with all that star-spotting, so the evening also includes yum snacks like a three-cheese croquette with caramelised aioli, as well as a main course of braised Angus short ribs with wild mushrooms, cavolo nero and red wine jus; or slow-cooked carrots with wild mushrooms, organic amaranth and pomegranate glaze. In addition to the Champagne on arrival, the night also includes a cocktail and a glass of wine. Plus, galactic music playing overhead will add to the outer-space vibe.

Astronomy Nights is happening on the following evenings:

August 8, 6.30-8pm

August 15, 7.30-9pm

August 22, 6.30-8pm

August 29, 6.30-8pm

The star-studded evening costs $140 per person and includes the guided stargazing, drinks and a meal. You can make a booking for it here.

