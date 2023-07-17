Time Out says

Fun fact: New South Wales’ first vault (kinda like the ones in Gringotts) – that held all the government’s secret records and treasures – still exists in its original format in the hidden depths of the underground beneath InterContinental Sydney. Though, in bad news for our gem-lusting friends, it’s inaccessible to the public.

Thankfully, you can still very much admire the Treasury building, which was built in 1851 as the first government office in Sydney, as it forms part of the InterContinental. And perhaps the best place to do so is at the hotel’s new restaurant and bar, aptly called the Treasury. Walking into the space we are met with the grand architecture of the historic building – soaring sandstone alcoves, brick archways and sky-high roof – and its beauty stops us in our tracks.

The earthy surroundings are contrasted with pops of lush greenery, black and white tiles and plush seats. It’s an incredibly good looking space, one which sees history and the modern world shake hands. Guests are lingering over wine and snacks, and a solo traveller is perched up at the bar with a laptop and cocktail. We could see ourselves back here with friends for an afterwork vino. Though, we’re here for dinner, and so we order a glass of bubbles with freshly shucked oysters with finger lime and dill oil; mini prawn rolls with fresh Aussie crustaceans, baby gem lettuce, and cocktail sauce; and roo sausage rolls with beetroot ketchup. For mains we get stuck into a nicely-cooked Southern Highlands grain fed rib eye, and chargrilled broccolini with macadamia cream and saltbush dukkah. And while there’s no chest of treasures in sight, sitting here and admiring the beauty of the space, we can’t help but feel we’re one of the lucky ones.

Like many of Sydney’s five-star hotels which enjoyed their heyday in the ’80s or ’90s, the InterContinental was in need of a freshen up. And so the team did just that – undertaking a whopping $120 million transformation that saw the redesign of the hotel’s 509 guestrooms and suites, public spaces, wellness areas (including an indoor pool), club lounge, restaurants and bars. The hotel, which is found an iPhone’s throw from Circular Quay, reopened to the public in October 2022.

And the result, is triumphant.

We’re staying in an east Harbour high floor club room, which, as well as sounding incredibly bougie, boasts spectacular views of the harbour and Royal Botanic Gardens, and we drink it up like the aforementioned bubbles. It’s not just vivid blues and greens outside however, with the designers taking inspiration from one of Sydney's most iconic vistas and incorporating similar blue and green hues into the rooms. Except for our bed, which is the colour of Snow White, as big as a snow field and soft as a marshmallow. Couple that with a plush deep-blue carpet, marble-topped bathroom with Byredo products and of course, the view, and all up it's an elegant and sophisticated space. And importantly, one that makes us feel relaxed – which is exactly what you want on a staycation.

Before we jump into the marshmallow – sorry, our bed, we head up to level 31 for a nightcap, where flash rooftop bar Aster is located (Ed’s note: bookings are required to visit Aster). And while the White Truffle Negroni is one truffle sip too many for us, the Classic goes down a treat. Though, we aren’t here for the drinks. Not really. We’re here for the views.

From the charcoal suede seats, or standing outside on the wrap-around bar, we can see the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House, glittering city skyline and Royal Botanic Gardens all rolling below. This has got to be some of – if not the best – views in Sydney, and we can’t believe we haven’t been here before. Thankfully, there’s next week.

With killer places to eat and drink, dreamy rooms and jaw-dropping vistas across the city, the InterContinental Sydney is certainly one gem of a hotel.

Recommended: