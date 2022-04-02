Time Out says

If you can't think of anything better than handheld food and a couple of brewskies with the broskies, have we got news for you. In legion with the Inner West Fest, local favourite Willie the Boatman has curated a festival with all your favourite breweries, food trucks, and market stalls plus a ridiculously big jumping castle and free face painting for the kids. You can even bring your pooch.

For the low, low price of just $14.50, you'll be chugging suds by Willie the Boatman, Batch Brewing Co, Sauce Brewery, Wayward, White Bay, and Yullis Brewery at Precinct 75 in St Peters. Make sure you soak up that swill with some of Sydney's favourite food trucks. While the full line up is yet to be revealed, the confirmed meals-on-wheels offerings are Sparkies Jerk Barbeque, Flavour Theory, Hot Dogs of the World, Vegoes, German Pretzels, and the Old School Ice Cream Van.

Get your Covid-safe groove on to some live tunes from noon until 5pm by the 30-piece brass samba band, Bateria 16, who will be roaming the crowd and drumming up a storm. Not to be outdone, the resident food truck house band, The Pragmatics, will be playing a massive set of all-party crowd favourites.

Want to check out more of Sydney's best craft breweries? Here's the cream of the crop.