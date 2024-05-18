Time Out says

Pink sushi, pink cocktails, pink ice cream sando desserts, and a neon-pink cherry blossom installation – while this might sound like an Elle Woods-meets-Japan fantasy, we can assure you it's real life, happening right now, and you absolutely should come and check it out.

Cherry Bomb is a pink-tinged six-week pop-up happening at Surry Hills Japanese bar and restaurant, Goros, in celebration of Japan's sakura (cherry blossom) festival, running from now until May 18. The space is completely decked out in pink and cherry blossoms and offers a fun cherry blossom-inspired menu and cocktail list. Instagram, eat your heart out.

In addition to pink sushi and cocktails, you can also enjoy $1 dumplings on Fridays and $7 wines, beers, and spirits on Wednesdays to Fridays from 4-6pm. Feeling hungry? The izakaya is also offering all-you-can-eat skewers for the first time, along with a 90-minute feast of food and cocktails for $89. Plus, DJs will be playing non-stop hits to keep the dance floor going, and you can sing your heart out in the private karaoke room – be sure to make a booking as it fills up fast. 'Dancing Queen' here we come.

