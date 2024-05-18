Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cherry Bomb Pop-Up at Goros

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Goros, Surry Hills
  1. The pink ice cream sando at Goros
    Photograph: Supplied/Goros
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Pink sushi at Goros
    Photograph: Supplied/Goros
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. A woman smiling in front of the cherry blossoms at Goros
    Photograph: Supplied/Goros
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. An array of pink food
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. A DJ playing at Goros
    Photograph: Supplied/Goros
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Get amongst pink sushi, $1 dumplings, pink Martinis, karaoke and more at this pink-tinged cherry blossom party in Surry Hills

Pink sushi, pink cocktails, pink ice cream sando desserts, and a neon-pink cherry blossom installation – while this might sound like an Elle Woods-meets-Japan fantasy, we can assure you it's real life, happening right now, and you absolutely should come and check it out.

Cherry Bomb is a pink-tinged six-week pop-up happening at Surry Hills Japanese bar and restaurant, Goros, in celebration of Japan's sakura (cherry blossom) festival, running from now until May 18. The space is completely decked out in pink and cherry blossoms and offers a fun cherry blossom-inspired menu and cocktail list. Instagram, eat your heart out.

In addition to pink sushi and cocktails, you can also enjoy $1 dumplings on Fridays and $7 wines, beers, and spirits on Wednesdays to Fridays from 4-6pm. Feeling hungry? The izakaya is also offering all-you-can-eat skewers for the first time, along with a 90-minute feast of food and cocktails for $89. Plus, DJs will be playing non-stop hits to keep the dance floor going, and you can sing your heart out in the private karaoke room – be sure to make a booking as it fills up fast. 'Dancing Queen' here we come.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED READS:

In the area? These are the best restaurants in Surry Hills.

Looking for something to do this weekend? These are all the fun things on.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.goros.com.au/cherry-bomb
Address:
Goros
84-86 Mary St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.